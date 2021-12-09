Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:51 Vaccino Covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo altre 2 milioni di dosi Pfizer"

13:32 Massimo Ferrero, legale: "Si avvarrà della facoltà di non rispondere"

13:25 Covid oggi Fvg, 763 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 9 dicembre

13:02 Morta Lina Wertmuller, Rita Pavone: "Dolore enorme"

12:48 Wertmuller, capelli corti e occhiali bianchi: vezzi e virtù della signora del cinema

12:44 Variante Omicron, Bassetti: "Più contagiosa ma non buca tre dosi vaccino"

12:39 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 9 dicembre

12:27 Covid oggi Veneto, 1.928 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 9 dicembre

12:19 E' morta Lina Wertmuller, aveva 93 anni

12:11 Aviaria, focolai nel pollame: la circolare del ministero

12:08 Caso Marò, procura Roma chiede archiviazione: "Prove insufficienti"

12:01 Stato emergenza, Sileri: "Proroga 2022? Se serve sarà per poco"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nodalview announces partnership with Matterport to unlock a modern online real estate experience

09 dicembre 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodalview, theinnovative sales and marketing platform for real estate professionals is excited to announce its partnership with Matterport, the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. The partnership lets agents use Matterport's state-of-the-art digital twins on Nodalview's unique real estate-focused sales enablement platform.

Nodalview empowers more than 10,000 real estate professionals worldwide to better attract, engage, and qualify candidates online, by leveraging high quality property visuals including photos, virtual tours, and videos.

The use of virtual tours on real estate listings has boomed since the global pandemic with rapid adoption by consumers. Immersive experiences have proven to be an effective and convenient way for consumers to qualify potential properties to visit, triggering a behavioral shift paving the way to exciting long term growth perspectives for both Nodalview and Matterport.

With the integration of Matterport high fidelity digital twins to their platform, Nodalview is strengthening its mission to help real estate agents deliver a modern, efficient and innovative sales process.

With the new partnership, agents can combine high fidelity Matterport digital twins with Nodalview's immersive online viewings solution. Nodalview's technology lets agents seamlessly invite potential buyers to remotely join video-enabled sessions and guide them through a digital twin as they would do during an in-person tour - all parties can navigate the space to maximise the viewing experience. All of this is possible without the need for buyers and agents to be physically together to engage with property visits reinventing the traditional sales process.

Full press release and quotes from Nodalview & Matterport can be found here:

About NodalviewNodalview is a powerful sales and marketing platform built for the real estate industry. By leveraging high quality visual assets and immersive content, real estate agents can build winning sales strategies to better attract, engage and qualify potential customers while delivering a modern, human-first, online buying experience. With Nodalview, agents can grow their online presence, close deals faster with tangible data insights and match the right buyers with the right home.

Nodalview supports over 10.000 real estate agents in 30 different countries with an international footprint counting 80+ employees from 10 different nationalities. Nodalview is backed by premium investors from Ghent, London and Madrid.

About MatterportMatterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704421/Nodalview_Thomas_Lepelaars.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza enablement platform partnership partnership lets agents real estate
Vedi anche
News to go
"Covid più grande crisi globale per bimbi in 75 anni"
News to go
Variante Omicron, cosa dicono i primi studi Pfizer
News to go
Caso Prosek, la lettera della filiera vitivinicola italiana all'Ue
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 8 dicembre
News to go
Massimo Ferrero, oggi interrogatorio di garanzia
News to go
Tredicesima torna a crescere nel 2021
News to go
Egitto, Patrick Zaki libero dopo 22 mesi di carcere
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino e boicottaggio diplomatico, interviene Malagò
News to go
Macbeth, grande successo per la prima alla Scala
News to go
Germania, Scholz nuovo cancelliere
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 7 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza