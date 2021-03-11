Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 08:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:12 Maria Elena Boschi: "Il mio stalker mi segue ovunque"

07:52 Covid Brasile, nuovo picco di decessi: 2280 in ultime 24 ore

07:42 Covid, Viola: "Sacrifici per un mese e mezzo e scuole chiuse"

07:33 Zona rossa e nuova stretta Dpcm, oggi incontro governo-Regioni

07:03 Lotteria scontrini, oggi prima estrazione: quante chance di vincere?

00:08 Zona rossa a Pasqua, regole come a Natale

22:40 Nuovo piano vaccinale Covid, c'è attesa: le novità

22:20 Vaccino covid, Biden: "Usa condivideranno dosi extra''

22:20 Zona rossa, Speranza: "Nuove misure contro variante inglese covid"

22:01 Covid Sicilia, cinque nuove zone rosse

21:42 Covid Puglia, scuole chiuse da venerdì in province Bari e Taranto

21:16 Usa, ok Congresso a piano aiuti Covid da 1900 miliardi di dollari

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy to Help Cancer Diagnosis Gets CE Certification

11 marzo 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics, a global leader in non-invasive cancer diagnostics, has received Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for its innovative TruBlood solution, a new paradigm in cancer detection, diagnosis and management.

Datar_Cancer_Genetics_Logo

TruBlood is a blood-based, non-invasive test for diagnostic evaluation of suspected cases of cancer who have been recommended a biopsy. The CE marking confirms that TruBlood meets the requirements of the European Medical Devices Directive. The Datar Group proposes to commercialize the solution across the United Kingdom, European Union and other CE Mark recognising geographies.

The TruBlood solution evaluates the presence of circulating, tiny clusters of tumor cells (C-ETACS) which are shown to be highly prevalent in the blood of cancer patients and undetectable in individuals without cancer. The test will greatly help individuals presenting to their doctors with suspicious growths in the breast, lung, prostate, colon, brain, possibly suggestive of malignancies.

A large proportion of such suspected cases often have only benign tumors and thus can be spared risky, often painful, and resource intensive, invasive conventional biopsies. The innovative blood test can also help in the diagnosis of cases where invasive biopsies are unviable for various reasons such as proximity of the tumor to a vital organ or blood vessel or in patients with co-morbidities.

The Datar Group intends to offer TruBlood as a low risk, patient friendly diagnostic assessment for clinical care pathways for prioritising patients with detectable C-ETACs for biopsies and those negative for C-ETACs can be considered for a later evaluation or alternative diagnostic measures.

TruBlood marks a quantum leap forward in cancer diagnostics, and the Datar Group foresees this non-invasive test to benefit both healthcare providers and patients by incorporating the latest advances in cancer biology and genomic technology for increased safety and efficacy. The principal advantages of TruBlood are that it is non-invasive, does not require hospitalisation and has excellent specificity and sensitivity.

Commenting upon the announcement, Dr Tim Crook, Medical Oncologist at Mid Essex Health Trust said that, "TruBlood is an innovative investigation, which facilitates diagnosis of multiple types of cancer from a simple blood sample. It uses cutting-edge genomic analysis to identify cancers with a high degree of accuracy. TruBlood represents an exciting advance with numerous future applications in cancer diagnosis."

Dr Nick Plowman, Medical Oncologist at St Bartholomew's Hospital, London said that, "Harvesting tumor clusters from peripheral blood is akin to a non-invasive micro-biopsy of the tumor. Somewhat surprisingly, such circulating tumour cell (CTC) clusters occur even in the early stages of cancer and the enrichment technology developed by Datar Cancer Genetics has improved the detection rates and yields. Evaluation of these cancer cell clusters can facilitate cytopathological (tissue origin) diagnosis. The test is not only patient friendly, but it can also follow the cancer's genomic evolution (as well as its persistence) during therapy."

Initial data published for the TruBlood test in the International Journal of Cancer (2019), evaluated blood samples from over 16,000 individuals, including 5,000 cancer patients and more than 10,000 individuals with no symptoms of cancer, to demonstrate C-ETACs as a functional hallmark of solid organ cancers. A subsequent study with landmark data published in 2020 in the American Cancer Society's journal 'Cancer Cytopathology' shows how a non-invasive blood test (liquid biopsy) can accurately differentiate between non-cancerous tumors and cancerous growths; the study was based on a multi-institutional, international collaborative project involving more than 30,000 participants, including ~9,000 known cases of cancer. Overall, the development of the TruBlood technology is based on evaluation of over 40,000 blood and tumor samples evaluated from ~22,000 cancer patients.

About Datar Cancer Genetics

Datar Cancer Genetics is a leading cancer research corporation specialising in non-invasive techniques for better diagnosis, treatment decisions, and management of cancer. The Company's state-of-the-art cancer research centre is ISO15189, CAP and CLIA accredited.

Publications

Title: Circulating ensembles of tumor-associated cells: A redoubtable new systemic hallmark of cancer. Journal: International Journal of Cancer; 146(12): 3485-3494. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1002/ijc.32815

Title: Evaluation of circulating tumor cell clusters for pan-cancer non-invasive diagnostic triaging. Journal: Cancer Cytopathol. 2020 Sep 30. DOI: 10.1002/cncy.22366

Website Publications link: - https://datarpgx.com/publications/

Website datarpgx.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086492/Datar_Cancer_Genetics_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN04954 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia help Cancer Diagnosis Gets global leader help help in linea
Vedi anche
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza