Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:36 Altroconsumo: "Qualità rete mobile, Vodafone in testa ma Wind-Tre più vicino"

14:34 Berlusconi ricoverato in ospedale

13:52 Donazzan e 'Faccetta Nera', Zaia: "Leggerezza da condannare"

13:39 Spazio, tempi più stretti per il nuovo Dg Esa Joseph Aschbacher

13:33 Sanremo 2021, è toto-reunion: in pole gli 883

13:22 Crisi governo, preoccupazione Pd: rischio voto anticipato

13:12 Crisi governo, l'Udc Saccone: "Non ci sarà operazione Responsabili"

12:34 Crisi governo, Di Maio: "Renzi irresponsabile, strade divise"

12:34 Zona bianca, Rt, spostamenti: ecco le misure

12:11 Speranza: "Anticipare restrizioni per evitare ondata"

11:58 Crisi governo, Di Battista: "Renzi oltre il Papeete"

11:44 Covid, Ilaria Capua: "Senza mascherine nel 2023"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Crisi governo Covid Italia Nuovo dpcm Impeachment Trump Giuseppe Conte Teresa Bellanova
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

Nonin Medical Announces New Full Board of Directors

14 gennaio 2021 | 14.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Healthcare Industry Leaders to Support Company's Next Phase of Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonin Medical announced the appointment of four new members to the company's board of directors. Each of the new directors brings unique industry experience and passion for innovation in the medtech and healthcare sectors. Together, they will provide Nonin with strategic guidance and support the company's continued growth. The new board members are:

Nonin Medical Logo

"We are grateful to those members who have rotated off the board of directors and are very appreciative of their service in support of Nonin and the employees of the company, we thank them for their contributions. Looking to the future of Nonin, we are confident the new board members are uniquely qualified to support the next critical growth phase of the company," stated Phil Isaacson, Executive Chairman, Chief Technology Officer and Founder, Nonin Medical.

With healthcare technology playing a major role in the management of the global pandemic, the Nonin leadership team recognized the need for a new board of directors to help the company address rapidly changing market needs and meet the demands of providers, payors and other audiences using health-driven digital and data solutions. Both Dave Hemink and Phil Isaacson will continue in their existing board roles.

"We have assembled a team of world-class board members with successful track records from some of the top companies in the healthcare sector.  We know this group will provide valuable business insights as Nonin accelerates our growth trajectory as we serve our customers around the world," said Dave Hemink, CEO, Nonin Medical.

The biographies of the new board are available at www.nonin.com/about/.

About Nonin MedicalSince 1986, Nonin Medical has developed reliable technologies and manufactured durable noninvasive patient monitoring devices for healthcare professionals and consumers. Nonin pulse oximeters, cerebral and tissue oximeters, capnographs, sensors, and software deliver dependable performance day after day—even in challenging environments. To learn more, visit www.nonin.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201983/Nonin_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Support Company's Next growth NeXT ampliamento
Vedi anche
Governo, Salvini: "Io pronto anche domani"
Renzi: "Non ci saranno elezioni anticipate"
Renzi 'sfora in tv' e Galli sbotta
Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "99% italiani non capisce"
Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa
Vaccino Moderna in Italia, il viaggio verso Roma
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza