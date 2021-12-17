Norgine B.V. announces Senior Management changes: Christopher Bath appointed Chief Executive Officer - Peter Stein to assume role of Executive Chairman

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norgine B.V. (Norgine), a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, today announces that Christopher Bath has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1st January 2022. Chris will be responsible for a business with a portfolio of market leading medicinal products with net annual sales of approximately €500 million, a pipeline of innovative product candidates and global operations with direct presence in 12 European markets, Australia and New Zealand. Chris, who is currently Norgine's Chief Operating Officer (COO), will continue to report to Peter Stein, who is stepping down as CEO after 35 years in the role to take on the role of Executive Chairman. Chris will be Norgine's fifth CEO in its 115 year history and the first person to hold the role who is not a member of the founding family.

Peter Stein, Executive Chairman of Norgine, commented: "I am delighted to announce Chris's appointment as CEO. Chris is an outstanding leader and since he became COO in July 2020 he has been instrumental in implementing an enterprise-wide transformation programme, as well as making a number of strategic appointments to the Executive Committee and overseeing a period of strong growth, as we have successfully managed the challenges of the pandemic. Under Chris's leadership as CEO, Norgine will continue to bring innovative healthcare products to more patients around the world. I look forward to supporting this journey in the role of Executive Chairman."

Christopher Bath, said: "I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to lead Norgine as CEO and I am so proud to lead a company that already helps over 22 million patients around the world. I strongly believe that Norgine has a great future, as we build on our long history of innovation and our culture of doing the right thing for our patients and our other stakeholders. I look forward to working with all my colleagues in my new role and I would like to thank Peter for his continued support. Peter has been an inspirational leader of the business for the past 35 years and I am thrilled that Norgine will continue to benefit from his experience and expertise in the years to come."

Chris joined Norgine in 2014 from Shire plc, where he was Head of M&A. His career in healthcare started at Rothschild in 2000, where he spent 10 years in the healthcare investment banking team. Chris is a Chartered Accountant and holds a degree in Physics from Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.

www.norgine.comFollow us @norgine

Notes to Editors:

About Norgine

Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our European experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach enables us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to have helped 22 million patients around the world in 2020 and generated €448 million in net product sales, a growth of 7% over 2019.

Norgine has a direct presence in 12 European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of patients around the world.

In 2012, Norgine established Norgine Ventures, a complementary business which supports innovative healthcare companies through the provision of debt-like financing in Europe and the US. For more information, please visit www.norgineventures.com

NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.