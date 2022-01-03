Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:00
comunicato stampa

Northstake to provide staking solutions on Concordium Blockchain

03 gennaio 2022 | 17.18
LETTURA: 3 minuti

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce our staking solution on Concordium's blockchain to provide secure and reliable staking services to Concordium investors. Concordium investors can sign up for a hassle-free solution and earn an annual percentage yield between 9-12% on their investment.

Staking is a way to put your crypto to work and earn rewards. Staking is the process of actively participating in transaction validation on a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain such as the Concordium blockchain. Anyone with a minimum-required balance of a specific cryptocurrency can validate transactions and earn staking rewards.

Northstake is a Nordic staking provider, and has registered its activity with the Danish FSA. Northstake operates dedicated validator node infrastructure that allows investors to earn rewards through network participation, without having to run their own infrastructure 24/7.

In addition to running a node infrastructure on Concordium, Northstake actively participates in the ecosystem development and collaborates with Concordium on use case development and enterprise blockchain adoption.

"We are excited that Northstake is announced as a Layer 2 staking solution to run Concordium finalizer and baking node infrastructure and staking pools. As a trusted and loyal ecosystem partner to Concordium, we will continue contributing insights and support to the Concordium development team and its ecosystem collaborators," said Jesper Johansen, CEO of Northstake.

"We are happy to see Northstake as a community participant with its new staking solution. Staking plays an important role in the ecosystem and supports the security and decentralisation of the blockchain, in addition to providing the owners of Concordium's crypto currency, the CCD, with an opportunity to earn rewards," said Beni Issembert, CMO of Concordium.

Northstake is ready and currently onboarding clients on the staking services, which includes staking-as-a-service on dedicated validator node infrastructure and delegation to our Northstake staking pool.

For more information, visit www.northstake.dk or email info@northstake.dk

About Concordium

Concordium is a Public and Proof-of-Stake blockchain with a unique ID layer at the protocol. Concordium differs by offering fast and real finality with low transaction fees, stable in FIAT, expressed in CCD, its native token.

By introducing built-in identity management at the protocol level and zero-knowledge proofs, Concordium eases compliance by replacing anonymity with perfect identifiable privacy.

www.concordium.com

About Northstake A/S

Northstake A/S is the Nordic leading staking partner for proof-of-stake blockchains and was founded as a L2 staking solution on the Concordium blockchain. Northstake now has more than 200M CCD pledged under management and has built an industry leading staking solution to serve Concordium investors. Northstake was founded by ex-Deloitte and ex-Accenture technologists and blockchain leaders and the team encompasses leading staking and blockchain experts, cryptographer, and cloud engineering and infrastructure developers. Northstake A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark with more than 25 people employed.

Northstake operates a secure, reliable and audit and inspection ready validator node infrastructure on next-generation decentralised proof-of-stake networks and has registered its activities with the Danish FSA. 

DISCLAIMER: Northstake does not provide financial, legal or tax advice. Staking crypto assets may involve a high degree of volatility and risk with the possibility of loss, including but not limited to, slashing, penalties, jailing on some networks. Clients must exercise caution and do proper due diligence before choosing a staking partner. This may include assessing governing law and terms and conditions.

Media Contact:Concordium PR manager Maria Rojas  mar@concordium.com

 

