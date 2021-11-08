Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 03:06
Norwegian Backpack Beckmann Makes its Debut at CIIE

08 novembre 2021 | 03.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is being held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. Norwegian economic backpack brand Beckmann, a new member of Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. (M&G), makes its debut at this grand event.

With more than 75 years of experience, Beckmann has accumulated outstanding knowledge about schoolbags. Mr. Olav Beckmann, the brand founder, is a young father with a creative mind, great motivation, and a big idea to make best schoolbags for children. Production starts in his living room in Kristiansand, a city south of Norway. Sketches are drawn, the first samples are made and tested on their own and the neighbor's children. Now Beckmann has more than 80% market share in Norway, offers products and services to consumers in over 20 countries.

As one of the largest stationery manufacturers around the world, M&G covers over 80,000 retail terminals in China, and its products sale to over 50 countries and regions. In 2021, M&G announced its acquisition of Beckmann. It is the first time that M&G has acquired a Nordic brand. Nordic designs have unique aesthetic marks for Chinese consumers. As an excellent representative of Nordic brands, Beckmann is known for its simplicity, practicality, elegance, modesty and dexterity.

The Beckmann family and the founding group have been actively engaged in the preparations of booth design, exhibit selection and other detailed items.

"I am very pleased to see the national schoolbag brand from Norway making its debut at CIIE. Beckmann has a history of 75 years. The brand is known as the choice for the first schoolbag in Norway. It has accompanied the growth of generations," said Ms. Lise Nordgaard, Consul General of the Kingdom of Norway in Shanghai. "Norway is world-renowned not only for its rich sea food, but also for its unique product design that combines technology, practicality and aesthetics. We look forward to introducing Norwegian design to more and more Chinese consumers."

In the past two years, M&G has participated in CIIE with different international brands, significantly expanding its world influence in stationery Industry. This year's cooperation with Beckmann has once again demonstrated its world vision. The synergy will benefit consumers with wider choices of quality stationary products all over the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1680702/Norwegian_Backpack_Beckmann_Makes_Debut_CIIE.jpg

