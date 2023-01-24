Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:28 Ucraina, Nato: "Russia prepara nuova offensiva, dare armi pesanti a Kiev"

10:22 Napoli, bimba in ospedale per aver ingerito droga: indagini

10:14 Penalizzazione Juve, Elkann: "Sentenza ingiusta, ci difenderemo"

09:52 Nato, Finlandia: "Avanti con adesione anche senza Svezia"

09:37 Incontro Renzi-Mancini, prof ascoltata in procura su richiesta difensore

09:33 Ucraina, si dimettono vice ministro Difesa e Tymoshenko

09:31 Sciopero benzinai, stop da questa sera per 48 ore

09:30 Ucraina, Kiev: "690 soldati Russia uccisi in un giorno"

09:11 Carburanti, proseguono rialzi prezzi benzina e gasolio

08:53 Freddo e neve sull'Italia, la mappa con le previsioni meteo

08:21 Brescia, maltrattamenti aggravati: interdetta insegnante di ginnastica ritmica

08:01 Ucraina, si dimette Tymoshenko

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Norwegian Komplett Bank onboards Agillic in only 2.5 weeks with Agillic gold partner Bas Kommunikasjon

24 gennaio 2023 | 10.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Press release, Copenhagen, 25 January 2023

Norwegian Komplett Bank onboards Agillic in only 2.5 weeks with Agillic gold partner Bas Kommunikasjon

2.5 weeks! That is how quick Agillic gold partner Bas Kommunikasjon onboarded Komplett Bank to Agillic’s omnichannel marketing automation platform and had the first campaign live.

Komplett Bank is a leading digital bank with 300,000+ private customers in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. In a strategic move to increase the effect of customer communication and improve their customer experience, Komplett Bank signed Bas Kommunikasjon as their new CRM partner and tasked them to ensure the necessary technical capabilities to deliver highly personalised communication at scale.

A longstanding Agillic gold partner, Bas was quick to match to the best of breed and, especially, integration capabilities of the Agillic omnichannel marketing automation platform with the needs of Komplett Bank. The integration was done in record time with the first campaign live in only 2.5 weeks.

Says Bas Kommunikasjon Managing Director Arild Horsberg:"Komplett Bank wanted a service provider that could both deliver campaign activities to existing customers and look at opportunities for a new technical platform. The new agency should simply function as their CRM department. Komplett Bank has a complex set-up of various tools. And Agillic was an obvious choice that will enable us to deliver our ambition. We are already well underway in preparing a customer journey for the customers of Komplett Bank, and the campaign and activity wheel for 2023 is ready. We are very much looking forward to the further cooperation with Komplett Bank."

Says Agillic’s Chief Solution Officer Bo Sannung:

"We are thrilled to continue our strong partnership with Bas Kommunikasjon and help Komplett Bank take their customer experience to the next level. Sending the first campaign after just 2.5 weeks is a strong testament to how Agillic’s best of breed capabilities can enable personalised customer experiences with the right partner. We are very much looking forward to the journey with Komplett Bank and Bas.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark

Attachments

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agillic A/S Denmark Copenhagen AGILC DK0060955854 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 agillic.com Alp Öztekin DK Technology Software & Computer Services Personalisation marketing Omnichannel Marketing Marketing Automation Agillic Customer Experience Agillic gold partner gold oro comunicato
Vedi anche
News to go
Spotify annuncia tagli al personale
News to go
Occhi puntati su affare Osimhen al Napoli
News to go
Messina Denaro, nel covo trovati anche abiti femminili
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: "Sos frutta e verdura"
News to go
Palermo, incendio in traghetto: si lavora per spegnere ultimi focolai
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Piano Mattei interesse Europa o resta approccio miope"
News to go
Sessanta opere trafugate tornano in Italia da Usa
News to go
Genova, sequestrati al porto macchinari per fabbricazione bossoli
News to go
Carburanti, Assoutenti: sciopero benzinai va revocato
News to go
Iran, Ue adotta nuovo pacchetto sanzioni
News to go
Usa, sparatoria Monterey Park: suicida sospetto killer
News to go
Armi Ucraina, oggi il dl alla Camera
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza