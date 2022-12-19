Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:18 Covid oggi Toscana, 328 contagi e un morto: bollettino 19 dicembre

09:53 Terremoto Marche oggi, scossa di magnitudo 3.3 al largo di Ancona

09:52 Carburanti, prezzo benzina e diesel ancora in calo oggi in Italia

09:48 Fiorello: "A Ballando con le Stelle più emendamenti che a finanziaria"

09:27 Corea Nord, Pyongyang annuncia nuovo test su satellite spia

09:20 Terremoto oggi in provincia di Pordenone, seconda in 48 ore

09:11 Manovra 2023, salta norma su Pos e Reddito cittadinanza ridotto: le novità

09:05 Energia, presidenza Ue: "Niente impedisce oggi accordo su price cap gas"

08:50 Milano, omicidio in un bar in zona Corvetto: ucciso il titolare

08:47 Metaverso e cultura, Goradze guarda a futuro digitale Mediterraneo

08:45 Twitter, Musk verso la bocciatura dopo il sondaggio sulle dimissioni

08:31 Ucraina, attacchi nella notte: "Abbattuti 30 dei 35 droni russi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Norwegian NITO signs with Agillic and BAS Kommunikasjon for personalised services to their members

19 dicembre 2022 | 09.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Press release, Copenhagen, 19.12.2022

Norwegian trade union NITO has engaged with Agillic and Agillic’s gold solution partner B as Kommunikasjon to orchestrate highly personalised communication and services for more than 100,000 members.

Established in 1936 as an independent and non-political trade union, the Norwegian Society of Engineers and Technologists (NITO) today is the largest organisation within engineering and technology in Norway with more than 100,000 members, representing 1,900 workplaces. Through the central organisation and its 19 local branches, NITO offers a comprehensive list of services from legal assistance, assistance to get better wage and working conditions, insurance, medical assistance, discount programmes and, not least, tailor-made courses and education for engineers and technologists.

NITO and Bas Kommunikasjon have been working together on several strategic projects and turned to Agillic to help optimise the customer experience and capitalise on the opportunities for NITO’s members. With Agillic’s flexible data model and personalisation capabilities, NITO can orchestrate this complex portfolio and ensure the most relevant engagement based on the individual needs and competencies of each member.

Says NITO Head of CRM Gro Beate Bortne: As the largest union in Norway for engineers and technologists , we have members with various needs and we would like to provide the best possible solution & services for them, via personalised data-informed marketing communication for each in an automated way for our internal efficiency. After a thorough investigation, Agillic is our omnichannel marketing automation platform choice to fulfil our needs.”

Says Bas Kommunikasjon COO Are Solberg:“We are really looking forward to helping NITO enhance their communication with their members and prospects. Bas will implement the Customer Data Platform (CDP) from Tealium and the omnichannel marketing automation platform Agillic to enable collecting data, segmenting on these and create magical customer experiences through personalized communication.”Says Agillic CEO Emre Gursoy: As a fellow engineer , I’m excited to welcome NITO and for Agillic to help them grow both their business and value to their members. Norway is one of our priority markets as part of our internationalisation strategy and we are very pleased to see the continuous growth throughout 2022 in the market – both through our direct sales engagement and through our strong partnership with B as Kommunikasjon .”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark

 

Attachment

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agillic A/S Denmark Copenhagen AGILC DK0060955854 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 agillic.com Alp Öztekin DK Technology Software & Computer Services MarTech Norwegian NITO signs Befreiungsauschuss Sudtirol Kommunikasjon for personalised services comunicato
Vedi anche
News to go
Calcio, Argentina campione del mondo per la terza volta
News to go
Covid Italia, mortalità 5,5 volte maggiore in non vaccinati over 60
News to go
Caro Energia, Confcommercio: "Per terziario spesa insostenibile"
Argentina campione, Buenos Aires esplode: via alla festa - Video
Argentina campione, festa in aereo a 3000 metri - Video
"Argentina campeon, Messi campeon", le lacrime del telecronista - Video
Argentina-Francia ai rigori, Adani soffre e il video è virale
Argentina campione del mondo, festa anche a Roma - Video
Argentina-Francia, il gol di Messi su rigore - Video
News to go
Lutto nel cinema, è morto Lando Buzzanca
News to go
Ucraina, nuovo appello del Papa: "Fermare la guerra"
News to go
Mihajlovic, in migliaia alla camera ardente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza