Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 10:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:48 Titanic, il contratto pre missione: tre firme su "possibile morte"

10:38 Ucraina, Biden: "Minaccia Russia su uso armi nucleari è reale"

10:35 Firenze, clochard accoltellato alla gola: gravissimo

09:56 Migranti, Mattarella: "Non ignorare loro dramma, umanità e Costituzione lo impongono"

09:48 Sciopero aerei, oggi lo stop: voli garantiti, rimborso

09:36 Titanic, chi sono i dispersi del sottomarino scomparso

09:31 Velletri, omicidio in carcere al termine di una lite tra detenuti

09:17 Milano, sequestravano clienti e dipendenti banche per rapinarle: 5 arresti

09:10 Benzina, oggi prezzi ancora in salita

08:36 Solstizio d'estate 2023, cos'è e quando cade quest'anno

08:01 Titanic, corsa contro il tempo per trovare sottomarino disperso

07:51 Ucraina, da Kiev a Leopoli: attacchi notturni in tutto il Paese

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NOS Selects Censys for Complete Visibility and Peace of Mind

20 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

An early adopter of cutting-edge technology, NOS chose a platform that provides them with critical cybersecurity insights

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Infosecurity Europe,  Censys, the leading internet intelligence platform for threat hunting and exposure management, announced that NOS, the largest Telecommunications and Entertainment Group in Portugal, chose Censys to monitor its attack surface. Censys' innovative technology provides NOS with complete visibility into its external-facing infrastructure, simplifies its monitoring process and eliminates irrelevant alerts. As a leading Internet provider for both the B2B and B2C segments in fixed and mobile networks, NOS needed a tool that could enable them to identify all exposed elements across its network.

"Our customers rely on us 24/7 to provide connectivity and a great user experience in their homes and businesses. It is essential that we can fully understand what is going on in the attack surface to prioritize and address the most relevant threats," said Jorge Graça, Chief Technology and Information Officer at NOS. "Censys allows us to take a proactive and streamlined approach to the management of our attack surface, enabling us to focus on our core services with added peace of mind."

When compared to other attack surface management providers, NOS found that Censys provides not only the most accurate results, but an easy user experience that goes beyond monitoring network environments. With Censys, NOS gains:

"Given today's important focus on defending critical infrastructure, we are thrilled NOS trusts Censys to monitor and provide a holistic perspective of its attack surface," said James DeBragga, Managing Director of Censys International. "Our expertise in exposure management gives organizations like NOS clarity so they can focus on what's important – their customers, while we focus on ensuring every aspect of their network is covered and properly managed."[1]

NOS is now one of the many critical infrastructure organizations relying on Censys' state-of-the-art threat intelligence and discovery capabilities to combat outside attacks and vulnerabilities. Customers turn to Censys for the most up-to-date insight and visibility into their global networks and devices.

If you're interested in learning more, Censys will be at Infosecurity Europe this week; visit their booth K75.

About CensysCensys, Inc.™ is the leading Internet Intelligence Platform for Threat Hunting and Exposure Management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, and over 51% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company's Exposure Management solution for a real-time, contextualized view into their internet and cloud assets. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter.

About NOS:[2] [3]NOS offers latest generation fixed and mobile solutions for television, Internet, voice and data for all market segments - Residential, Personal, Business and Wholesale, and is leader in Pay TV, Next Generation Broadband services and in cinema distribution and exhibition in Portugal. NOS is leading 5G deployment in Portugal both in terms of coverage and experience, as recognized by independent awards, and in the B2B space complements its Telco services with a comprehensive ICT and Cloud service portfolio.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510668/Censys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nos-selects-censys-for-complete-visibility-and-peace-of-mind-301854992.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza platform that NOS Selects Censys for Complete Visibility NOS Selects Censys sistema operativo di rete
Vedi anche
News to go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, Unicef: "Oltre 100mila in Italia via mare dal 2014"
News to go
Calcio e offerte 'monstre' dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Caldo africano 2023, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Compravendite immobiliari in Italia, i dati
News to go
Consiglio europeo, i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incidente Casal Palocco, youtuber chiudono canale social
News to go
Naufragio migranti, oggi lutto nazionale in Pakistan
News to go
Bari, estorsione aggravata dal metodo mafioso: 11 arresti
News to go
Alberghi e ristoranti, la classifica delle città con i maggiori rincari
News to go
Riforma giustizia, scontro tra Nordio e Anm
News to go
Peskov: "Accordo sul grano non ha prospettive"
News to go
M5S, ancora polemiche per le parole di Grillo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza