Mercoledì 16 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:39
comunicato stampa

Novakid Launches the Happy Flash Mob contest

16 febbraio 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Calls for young talent to join their virtual choir

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talented Novakid students performed  a cover  of Happy  by  Pharrell  Williams in a virtual choir performance to encourage their peers to be a part of the next version of the Novakid Happy virtual choir performance.

Music has no boundaries: it unites us; it is a universal language that everyone understands from a young age. Novakid strives to make the English language as accessible as music is for thousands of children all over the world.

Record a video of your child performing Happy by Pharrell Williams and share on social media using the hashtag #novakid_happy before 15 April 2022. The top 20 videos with the highest views will be part of the next Happy virtual choir performance which is set to be published on Novakid's YouTube channel on 23 April - English Language Day.

"We hope this uplifting performance of Happy will inspire children to shar e their  talents with us! Our mission is to build a better future for our children by giving them English language skills to be a part of the global community. Our hope is that our virtual flash mob broadens our community of extraordinary children," said Max Azarov, co-founder and CEO of Novakid.

About Novakid

Novakid is an online English school for children founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley (USA) by Max Azarov, Dmitry Malin and Amy Krolevetskaya. Over 2,000 experienced and qualified teachers conduct English lessons for children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old via this interactive online platform. In 2021, over 2.4 million lessons were taught to approximately 70,000 active students. Total customers on the Novakid platform exceed 500,000 users.

The leader in its segment in Europe. The most promising startups. EdTech top 150 list. EdTech Digest list

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747353/Novakid_Logo.jpg

