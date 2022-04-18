Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 16:42
comunicato stampa

Novavax Grows Presence at World Vaccine Congress and 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

18 aprile 2022 | 15.55
LETTURA: 4 minuti

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, will provide a first look at data from its COVID-19 influenza combination vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine trials, at the World Vaccine Congress (WVC) in Washington, DC, April 18 - 21, 2022. In addition, the latest data on its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be presented at both WVC and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in in Lisbon, Portugal, April 23 - 26, 2022. Data from eight abstracts and presentations, including four oral presentations, will be presented across the two congresses.

Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development, Novavax, said: "Our presence at these two leading industry conferences shows our ongoing commitment to addressing COVID-19, and the advances we have made towards a next-generation influenza vaccine. We look forward to sharing these updates that further demonstrate the potential for our platform."

Key Novavax presentations during WVC:

Glenn, G

How long will our immunity against COVID-19 last for and will our vaccines continue to work against VoCs?

Panel

April 19, 2022

8:45 – 9:45 ET

Kim, D

Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Safety under Emergency Use Authorization: Challenges and Lessons?

Panel

April 20, 2022

12:10 – 1:10 ET

Glenn, G

Clinical Update on Novavax's Recombinant Nanoparticle Protein Subunit COVID-19 Vaccine as a Booster

Oral

Session COVID & Beyond – M4

April 20, 2022

12:40 – 12:00 ET

Shinde, V

Update on Novavax' NanoFlu* vaccine and COVID-19-Influenza Combination Vaccine development

Oral

Session Influenza and Respiratory – M4

April 20, 2022

12:40 – 1:10 ET

*NanoFlu identifies a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine candidate produced by Novavax. This investigational candidate was evaluated during a controlled phase 3 trial conducted during the 2019-2020 influenza season.

Key Novavax presentations during ECCMID:

Toback, S

Ongoing safety and efficacy of the NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom

Abstract #04525

Oral

Session Late breaking updates on COVID vaccination

April 25, 2022

16:15 – 17:15 CET

Shinde, V

Long-term durability of antigen-specific polyfunctional CD4+ T cell responses against vaccine-homologous and antigenically drifted viruses: results of a phase III trial of a recombinant quadrivalent hemagglutinin saponin-adjuvanted nanoparticle influenza

Abstract #1197

Oral

Session Viral respiratory infections: Influenza and RSV

April 26, 2022

11:00 – 12:00 CET

Áñez, G

Safety, efficacy and effectiveness of a SARS-CoV-2 adjuvanted recombinant spike protein vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) in a phase III trial in adolescents (PREVENT-19)

Abstract #04455

Poster

Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy

April 25, 2022

12:00 – 13:00 CET

Áñez, G

Molecular epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 strains identified during a phase III, efficacy and safety trial of NVX-CoV2373 vaccine (PREVENT-19) in the United States and Mexico

Abstract #00284

Poster

Session 12l. Virus evolution, variants, and impact

April 25, 2022

12:00 – 13:00 CET

Beyhaghi, H

Reported pregnancies and associated outcomes across the NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine clinical development programme

Abstract #01705

Poster

Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy

April 25, 2022

12:00 – 13:00 CET

Marchese, A

COVID-19 vaccine receptivity and preferences among "vaccine hesitants"

Abstract #04362

Poster

Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy

April 25, 2022

12:00 – 13:00 CET

For more information or to register, visit the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022 and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases websites.

About Novavax Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received conditional authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the European Commission and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is also under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, previously referred to as NanoFlu. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on LinkedIn,.

Contacts: InvestorsErika Schultz | 240-268-2022 ir@novavax.com

MediaAli Chartan | 240-720-7804 Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521 media@novavax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506866/Novavax_High_Res_Logo.jpg

