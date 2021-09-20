Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Novavax to Participate in Fireside Chat at Devex @ UNGA 76

20 settembre 2021 | 22.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer, will be interviewed at Devex @ UNGA 76 on September 21 at 8:50 a.m. The event is hosted by the media outlet Devex and is taking place September 21-23 via livestream as part of its coverage of the 76th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76). Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion along with fostering global vaccine access.

Interview details are as follows:

Date:

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Time:

8:50 - 9:05 a.m.

Location:

Livestream

Title:

Fireside chat: A status report on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Novavax panelist:

John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer

Moderator:

Jenny Lei Ravelo, Senior Reporter, Devex

For more information or to register for the fireside chat, visit:https://pages.devex.com/devex-at-unga-76.html 

About NovavaxNovavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:     InvestorsNovavax, Inc.Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022ir@novavax.com 

Solebury TroutAlexandra Roy | 617-221-9197aroy@soleburytrout.com 

MediaAlison Chartan | 240-720-7804Laura Keenan | 202-709-7521media@novavax.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506866/Novavax_High_Res_Logo.jpg

