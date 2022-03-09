Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:44 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Nessun allarme. Omicron 1, 2 o 3 interessano solo cacciatori virus"

09:44 Guerra Ucraina, cosa significa lettera Z su tank Russia

09:29 Carburanti, prezzo diesel oggi supera benzina

08:28 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "Arabia Saudita ed Emirati rifiutano telefonata Biden"

08:04 Roma, nuovo sgombero appartamenti occupati a San Basilio

07:47 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie oggi tempo reale: news 9 marzo

07:29 Guerra Ucraina, cessate fuoco fino alle 21. Russia: "Presa centrale Zaporizhzhya"

06:55 Pnrr, Carfagna: "5,2 mld per edilizia scolastica, tempo pieno miraggio in alcune aree paese"

00:05 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, oggi nuova tregua. Zelensky 'apre' su Donbass

23:48 Catasto, sì per un soffio: maggioranza divisa, centrodestra vota contro

22:58 Champions, Liverpool-Inter 0-1: nerazzurri eliminati negli ottavi

20:51 Guerra Ucraina, Putin firma divieto import export con alcuni Paesi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

nShift : 40% of consumers switch online shopping brands as loyalty falls

09 marzo 2022 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Online retailers must improve delivery and returns experience to encourage customer loyalty, according to nShift

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two in five consumers have changed the brands or retailers they shop with since the onset of the pandemic, as they continue to expect more from the online experience. [1]

According to nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management, simply developing a functioning ecommerce experience is no longer enough for a vendor to increase sales and capture loyalty.  It has to be the best possible experience.

In its latest guide, "Delivering to customers and rebuilding loyalty", nShift argues that retailers and brand owners must facilitate choice and enable shoppers to try before they buy.  They need to provide a delivery option that suits the customer, not the deliverer.

The guide sets out four ways that vendors can overcome these challenges, improve loyalty and increase sales through delivery and returns:

[2] [3] [4]

Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift, said: "Customers today check out the delivery and return options, before they shop.  If one online retailer can't fulfill their need now, they'll simply shop elsewhere.

"However, if a vendor can provide a first-class customer experience through excellent delivery and seamless returns, it can build loyalty with its customers.  This increases the chance of repeat purchases and recommendations which, in turn, leads to greater revenue."

Download the guide, "Delivering to customers and rebuilding loyalty" here.

[1] https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/marketing-and-sales/our-insights/next-in-loyalty-eight-levers-to-turn-customers-into-fans

[2] https://www.conveyco.com/delivery-statistics/

[3] https://optimoroute.com/customer-order-tracking/

[4] https://internetretailing.net/marketing/marketing/almost-half-of-consumers-want-an-in-store-try-before-you-buy-option-before-they-buy-online-17985 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
shopping brands as retailers must improve delivery switch
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro benzina, "+13% da inizio 2022"
News to go
Povertà in Italia, aumentano gli indigenti nel 2022
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 8 marzo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Biden: "Stop importazioni di petrolio russo"
News to go
M5S, Tribunale Napoli rigetta ricorso Conte: vertici restano congelati
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Pronti a discutere su Crimea e Donbass"
News to go
Ucraina, Unicef: "Situazione bambini sempre più disperata"
News to go
Per 8 marzo Milano in piazza contro guerra e per le donne
News to go
Torna la Champions League
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, anziani cacciano soldati da giardino - Video
News to go
Violenze sulle donne, il report: 119 donne uccise nel 2021
News to go
Maxi frode nel settore auto, denunciate 45 persone e 21 società
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza