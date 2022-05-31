Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 31 Maggio 2022
17:18
comunicato stampa

nShift and pinDeliver collaborate to optimize the last mile

31 maggio 2022 | 15.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New collaboration offers dedicated transport services to facilitate route optimization, carrier fleet management and customer communication

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management, is collaborating with pinDeliver, the cloud-based delivery platform, to offer its customers a plug-and-play service for transport planning. The new partnership makes it easier for companies that own fleets to optimize the last mile and better communicate with customers. It includes route optimization, package scanning, driver support, and enhanced customer experience.

Together, the companies have created two new general transport services designed to streamline and digitize the entire delivery process. pinDeliver Delivery and pinDeliver Click & Collect both support shipping documents and complete integration with pinDeliver.  Transport statuses in both services are continuously reported to nShift, and displayed in its My Parcels parcel tracking app.

By using these new products, customers will now gain access to real-time information about what is happening across their entire delivery process, including both partner carriers and their own fleet. As a result, they will be able to plan routes more efficiently and optimize last-mile deliveries. They can also measure performance of their own fleet against partner carriers.

Many organizations integrate with nShift's Delivery solution from their business systems and e-commerce platforms, meaning transport assignments can be quickly and easily sent to pinDeliver for further handling. For those companies whose systems aren't integrated with nShift Delivery, nShift has a strong network of partners who can offer plug-and-play modules for easy integration.

Lars Pedersen, CEO at nShift, said: "Businesses that own their own delivery fleets often don't need a full transport management system. But they do need to ensure that their delivery management is as efficient as possible and that they offer their own customers the best possible experience.  By working together, nShift and pinDeliver enable easy last-mile delivery route planning and optimization of a company's fleet."

"Through the cooperation with nShift we are able to reach out to a wide and interesting customer base and offer our modern and easy-to-use cloud services - a next-generation TMS for transportation and wholesale companies.", says Marcus Wigren, Partner manager at pinDeliver AB.

pinDeliver Delivery and pinDeliver Click & Collect are available on the nShift Delivery product for new and existing pinDeliver customers. Those wishing to use the new products will need to become pinDeliver customers.

Users of any other nShift product, such as DeliveryHub and TMS (previously Unifaun Apport) should contact nShift to discuss enabling the new functionality.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments yearly across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

in Evidenza