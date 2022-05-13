Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:13
comunicato stampa

nShift: Branded packaging "drives recommendations" in retail

13 maggio 2022 | 12.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Online retailers should take control of the customer experience

LONDON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailers that don't deliver their products in branded packaging are missing a chance to build loyalty with consumers, says nShift, the global leader in delivery experience.

Research shows that 40% of consumers claim that branded packaging makes them more likely to recommend a product to a friend.  Some 39% have shared a picture of a branded package on social media if they are satisfied with the experience. [1]

"If a consumer is pleased with what arrives on their doorstep, it's well worth reminding them who it came from," says Lars Pedersen, CEO at nShift.  "When retailers only rely on the big marketplaces to sell and ship their products, it's those marketplaces that get the credit.

"By taking control of their delivery management, e-commerce companies can own the customer experience and build their brand with the consumer.  But while many people like the idea of doing business directly with the retailer they will not compromise on the quality of delivery.  They expect a good range of delivery options, a reliable service and to be kept up to date with the status of their order."

nShift suggests that a first-class delivery and returns experience should include:

The guide, "Building the brand with distribution and delivery" can be downloaded from the nShift website.

About nShift

Established in 2021, nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments yearly across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

[1] https://looka.com/blog/branded-packaging/ 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

