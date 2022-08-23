Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 11:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:08 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Commissione medica di inchiesta sui morti, sono troppi"

10:46 Prezzi carburanti oggi: tregua benzina, diesel in aumento

10:15 Vaiolo delle scimmie, Viola: "Positivi si isolino anche dagli animali domestici"

10:03 Elezioni politiche 2022, Berlusconi: "Tassa unica al 2% per acquisto prima casa"

09:56 Avellino, macabra scoperta a Venticano: ossa umane in un bidone

09:52 La Nasa conferma, il 29 si 'torna' sulla Luna

09:44 Elezioni regionali Sicilia, Patuanelli: "Deciso di non avere il piede in 2 scarpe"

09:35 Elezioni politiche 2022, Di Maio: "Salvini vuole confrontarsi? Bene, accetto"

09:23 Calcio: Puma e Milan presentano la terza maglia, è verde oliva con scritte gialle

08:44 Maltempo sulle vacanze, temporali per tanti giorni: ecco dove

08:02 Siccità, quasi metà Europa è a rischio

07:40 Usa, Nyt: Trump aveva 300 documenti classificati a Mar-a-Lago

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

nShift: Delivery management software must focus on "driving value"

23 agosto 2022 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

One year since coming together, nShift sets out the vision for the future of the category

London, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After winning over 3,000 new customers in the past year, nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment, says delivery management must focus on improving the experience for end users. It must drive value for all its customers (retailers, warehouses, manufacturers and logistics companies) by improving the shopping experience and enabling strategic growth.

It's been one year since five of the leading delivery management companies came together to drive innovation and shape the future of the market. Now nShift says that delivery management software has to focus on more than just printing labels and booking carriers. 

In August 2021, nShift officially came into being through the merger of Consignor, Unifaun, Transsmart, Returnado and Webshipper.  By joining forces, nShift has been able to expand the range of products and solutions available to existing customers. The company has won over 3,000 new customers and brought together a number of solutions to create an end-to-end delivery management experience. The company is responsible for one billion shipments a year across 190 countries.

"We've enjoyed tremendous success since coming together," says Lars Pedersen, the company's CEO. "But despite our achievements, we know that the future cannot be about just doing more of the same. It has to be about helping our customers tackle today's business challenges and driving their value with their customers over the medium and long term.

"Tomorrow's growth will not come from reminding our customers that we can print labels, book carriers and track shipments. They already know that. We have to demonstrate that we can help them build loyalty with their own customers, grow incremental revenue and address the sustainability challenges that they face."

Driving value for customersTo mark one year since relaunching as nShift, the company has released a list of the five pillars that underpin its ability to drive value for customers. It is through these five pillars that nShift enables its customers to deliver a better experience, improve customer satisfaction, provide a full range of delivery options, create new opportunities and develop sustainable deliveries.

nShift will continue to drive value for customers and partners. Details of the company's full offer to e-commerce businesses, retailers, manufacturers and third- and fourth-party logistics are located on the newly refreshed website: www.nShift.com.

About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza nShift sets out out delivery management software must focus on
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro bollette, cosa ci aspetta dal primo ottobre
News to go
Isole in vendita, forse non tutti sanno che...
News to go
Vino, export in primi 5 mesi supera i 3 miliardi di euro
News to go
Coldplay in Italia, le date dei concerti
News to go
Caro bollette, "da ottobre a rischio raddoppio"
News to go
Cina, è allarme siccità
Attentato Dugina, Mosca diffonde video: "Ecco chi l'ha uccisa" - Video
Video stupro, Meloni: "Letta mi attacca ma niente solidarietà a vittima" - Video
News to go
Cipro, scoperto dall'Eni vasto giacimento di gas
News to go
West Nile, 15 ricoverati a Padova
News to go
Tax day, oggi 179 adempimenti fiscali e 168 sono versamenti
News to go
Covid, Sileri: "Autunno a rischio tra rialzo contagi e influenza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza