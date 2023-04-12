Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 20:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:34 Nomine partecipate, una donna in pole per la guida di Terna

20:15 Roberto Cingolani, chi è l'ex ministro al timone di Leonardo

20:01 Equo compenso è legge, Meloni: "Restituite dignità e giustizia"

19:50 Renzi: "Andrea Ruggieri direttore responsabile Riformista"

18:52 Sciopero personale Trenitalia, stop il 14 aprile: treni a rischio

18:40 Tapiro a Cassano: "Mourinho si infili i trofei nel c..."

17:56 Cosmoprof, le motivazioni degli Awards 2023

17:53 Terzo Polo, Azione e Italia Viva provano a ricomporre

17:29 Manovra stipendi Juve, procura Figc chiude indagini: "Società sleale"

17:26 Manovra stipendi Juve, l'articolo 4: l'accusa di slealtà e le sanzioni

16:59 Ucraina, Kiev smentisce presenza forze speciali Nato

16:52 Attentato Tel Aviv, Alessandro Parini morto per impatto con auto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

nShift improves Checkout user experience with real-time ETAs and Badges

12 aprile 2023 | 17.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment software, today announces significant enhancements to its Checkout platform.

 

An improved Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) capability takes direct feeds from nShift's real-time connections to carriers.  The retailer can give customers highly accurate delivery dates based on actual carrier status, at the point of purchase.

New badges promote the shipping options available to customers, by enabling merchants to add icons that signify the types of delivery on offer.  This could include adding green leaves adjacent to eco-friendly shipping options or a lightning bolt icon next to express delivery.  For shoppers, the badges enable them to quickly identify services that meet their requirements – far quicker than reading service descriptions, which ultimately means higher conversion rate in the checkout.

The new features are complemented by an enhanced user interface widget which gives merchants even greater control over their checkout's look and feel.

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director, Post purchase at nShift said, "Our enhanced Checkout solution enables retailers to deliver the experience customers expect today. Research shows that some 50% of online shopping baskets are abandoned due to a lack of delivery options."

"Today's dynamic checkouts must combine two things.  They need to give shoppers a real variety of delivery options.  But they must also ensure that busy people can quickly find what they're looking for.  Providing unequivocal ETAs and clear choices can therefore help increase conversions and facilitate longer-term loyalty."

nShift Checkout forms part of nShift's market-leading delivery management suite, supporting an end-to-end delivery experience that builds customer loyalty, reduces costs, and increases revenues.  Alongside Checkout, the suite compromises:

nShift's suite is supported by the world's largest carrier library and over 450 integrations with leading e-commerce platforms, shopping carts, ERP, warehouse management, and payments platforms.

Find out more: https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout.

 

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-improves-checkout-user-experience-with-real-time-etas-and-badges-301795793.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza checkout platform nShift improves checkout checkout parcel delivery management
Vedi anche
News to go
Qatargate, Eva Kaili ai domiciliari con braccialetto elettronico
News to go
Traffico di stupefacenti, 15 arresti a Roma
News to go
Milano, due operai morti sul lavoro
News to go
Ucraina, documenti segreti Usa: invito a cautela da Difesa Gb
News to go
In Def 3 miliardi per ridurre tasse sul lavoro
News to go
Bonus box auto 2023, vantaggi e come richiederlo
News to go
La Polizia di Stato compie 171 anni
News to go
Berlusconi ricoverato, come sta: ultime news
News to go
Champions League, stasera Milan-Napoli
News to go
Migranti, stato di emergenza nazionale per 6 mesi
News to go
Caso Orlandi, oltre 8 ore di colloquio tra fratello Emanuela e Promotore Vaticano
News to go
Crescita Italia 2023, Fmi rialza leggermente stime
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza