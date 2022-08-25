Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:24 Gas e elettricità, prezzi volano. Lo scenario: come evitare l'emergenza

16:17 Ucraina, Russia conferma attacco a stazione ferroviaria

16:00 Zaporizhzhia, centrale nucleare disconnessa da rete elettrica

15:51 Stenosi coronarica, primo intervento in Europa con stent innovativo

15:45 Ucraina, Di Maio da Zelensky: "Italia non vi abbandonerà" - Video

15:41 Coldplay in Italia, aggiunta quarta data a Milano

15:33 Covid oggi Italia, 23.438 contagi e 84 morti: bollettino 25 agosto

15:20 Elezioni 25 settembre, Renzi sfida Berlusconi: "Pronto a confronto"

15:11 US Open, Djokovic non vaccinato: verso assenza a New York

14:56 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.699 contagi e 4 morti: a Roma 768 nuovi casi

14:46 Palermo ricorda Libero Grassi

14:34 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.025 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 25 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

nShift Reports : Black Friday generates twice the business of a typical Friday

25 agosto 2022 | 14.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Retailers and web shops must start preparing for increased demand

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers and e-commerce companies need to get ready for an increase in demand on 25 November.  Data from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management, shows that in 2021, Black Friday was responsible for 105% more outbound shipments than a typical Friday.

 

To help companies scale up, nShift has released a new guide.  "Get ready for Black Friday: five ways that online retailers and web shops can get ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year", encourages businesses to:

supply-chainmultiple carrier companiesdelivery optionsincrease conversions by 20%customer communicationupdatesreturnsdigital returns processre-marketing opportunitiesfully brandedclick and collect

Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift said: "Black Friday presents huge opportunities for businesses.  But the companies that flourish will be those that have truly prepared a competitive customer experience.  They will recognize that the way products are delivered can build loyalty and reputation and helps increase conversions.

"To create the best possible end-to-end delivery experience, companies will need delivery management software that can act as a strategic growth enabler.  One that helps them to scale up quickly to meet increased demand."

Download the full guide: "Get ready for Black Friday: five ways that online retailers and web shops can get ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year"

 

About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

[1] https://internetretailing.net/delivery/84-of-shoppers-will-reject-retailers-that-deliver-a-poor-returns-experience-23214/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza web shops must partenza start business
Vedi anche
News to go
Confronto Letta-Meloni, le reazioni dopo 'bocciatura' Agcom
News to go
Auto, extrabonus a chi ha redditi sotto i 30mila euro
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Cane che abbaia di notte, il disturbo va risarcito
News to go
Ancona, sequestrate 70 piante di marijuana
News to go
Scuola, stangata in arrivo: +7% per cancelleria e libri
News to go
Povertà, Eurostat: +20,1% redditi sotto la media e un bimbo su 4 a rischio povertà
News to go
In Italia primo caso di contagio contemporaneo di Covid, vaiolo scimmie e Hiv
News to go
Biden: "Ucraina ha ispirato il mondo"
Paura in autostrada, Tir e auto fanno inversione prima di tunnel - Video
News to go
Draghi: "Italia ce la farà con qualsiasi governo"
News to go
Terremoto, 6 anni fa colpite Amatrice, Accumoli e Arquata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza