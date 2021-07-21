Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 02:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Green pass Italia, zona gialla e stato emergenza: 'muro' Regioni

23:04 M5S, Sganga candidata sindaca a Torino: scelta su SkyVote

22:54 Covid, Sileri: "Potremmo arrivare a 50mila contagi al giorno"

22:29 Bassetti-Paragone, scontro su vaccini: "Studia", "Vai all'Isola dei Famosi"

22:12 Ddl Zan, Renzi: "La sinistra vuole rimandare a settembre"

22:05 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 324 contagi: bollettino 21 luglio

21:55 Vaccino Covid, per i guariti basta una dose entro un anno

21:28 Covid oggi Liguria, 110 contagi: bollettino 21 luglio

21:06 Meloni a Lega e Fi: "Su candidato Calabria bisogna rivedersi"

20:48 Il parroco: "Chi non è vaccinato non venga in chiesa": polemiche

20:25 Stadio Roma, Raggi: "Sì a revoca, ora nuovo progetto"

20:11 Verona, anziana uccisa in casa: arrestato il figlio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

NSO Group Responds to Ongoing False Forbidden Stories Allegations

21 luglio 2021 | 18.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attributable to an NSO Spokesperson -

"Enough is enough!

"In light of the recent planned and well-orchestrated media campaign lead by Forbidden Stories and pushed by special interest groups, and due to the complete disregard of the facts, NSO is announcing it will no longer be responding to media inquiries on this matter and it will not play along with the vicious and slanderous campaign.

"We will state again:

"The list is not a list of targets or potential targets of Pegasus.

"The numbers in the list are not related to NSO group.

"Any claim that a name in the list is necessarily related to a Pegasus target or Pegasus potential target is erroneous and false.

"NSO is a technology company. We do not operate the system, nor do we have access to the data of our customers, yet they are obligated to provide us with such information under investigations.

"NSO will thoroughly investigate any credible proof of misuse of its technologies, as we always had, and will shut down the system where necessary.

"NSO will continue its mission of saving lives, helping governments around the world prevent terror attacks, break up pedophilia, sex, and drug-trafficking rings, locate missing and kidnapped children, locate survivors trapped under collapsed buildings, and protect airspace against disruptive penetration by dangerous drones."

About NSO Group

NSO Group is a leading technology developer that licenses software solutions to governments and law enforcement agencies to investigate and prevent terror acts, fight crime and increase public safety. NSO's products have been successfully used to:

DISSEMINATED BY MERCURY PUBLIC AFFAIRS, LLC, A REGISTERED FOREIGN AGENT, ON BEHALF OF Q CYBER TECHNOLOGIES LTD. MORE INFORMATION IS ON FILE WITH THE DEPT. OF JUSTICE, WASHINGTON, DC.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN50686 en US ICT ICT Politica_E_PA NSO Group Responds Tel Aviv gruppo Group
Vedi anche
News to go
Falso vino Igp, maxi sequestro nel Foggiano
News to go
Giustizia, Cartabia: "I processi di mafia e terrorismo non andranno in fumo"
News to go
Green pass Italia, la proposta delle Regioni
News to go
Mafia, nuovo blitz a Palermo
News to go
Spyware, si allarga il caso Pegasus
News to go
Violenze carcere Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Cartabia: "Uso insensato della forza"
News to go
Voghera, assessore Lega arrestato per la morte di un 39enne
News to go
Stato emergenza, Green pass e regole Zona gialla: i nodi da sciogliere in Cdm
Ddl Zan, la leghista Faggi: "Cambio di sesso da soli se Dio avesse voluto" - Video
News to go
Maltempo in Cina, inondazioni nella provincia di Henan
News to go
Rai, sì Vigilanza a Marinella Soldi presidente
News to go
Auto, è ancora crisi per il mercato europeo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza