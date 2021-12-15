Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:48 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 333 contagi: bollettino 15 dicembre

15:45 Pd cresce nei sondaggi e arriva al 21,1%, lo tallona FdI con il 19,7%

15:31 Vaccino bambini 5-11 anni Italia, primi 5 vaccinati allo Spallanzani

15:29 Letta, in 70 anni al Quirinale mai un leader politico, non è un caso

15:24 Covid oggi Calabria, 372 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 15 dicembre

15:19 Obbligo vaccinale Ue, domani confronto tra leader

15:17 Covid oggi Vda, 64 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 15 dicembre

15:07 Pillola covid Pfizer, efficacia e protezione: cosa dicono esperti

15:00 Capodanno Napoli, De Luca: "Non è previsto evento"

14:59 Roche, nuovi dati su terapie per emofilia A e linfomi

14:52 Covid oggi Italia, in terapia intensiva 74% no vax

14:46 Sindaco Magorno: "Candidatura Diamante a Capitale 2024 è di tutta la Calabria"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NTC and I-MED Pharma form strategic partnership to bring the leading HA-based dry eye ointment to the United States market.

15 dicembre 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MILAN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC Srl, R&D driven pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Italy, and I-MED Pharma Inc., a Canadian company specializing in dry eye diagnosis and management, announced today that I-DEFENSE®, a long-lasting, lubricating ointment containing 0.4% sodium hyaluronate indicated for the relief of dry eyes and lagophthalmos symptoms has been successfully registered with the U.S.A. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). It is the first European NTC medical device product for ophthalmic use approved in the U.S.A.

NTC and I-MED Pharma's successful collaboration to bring this innovative ophthalmic ointment first to Canada and now to the U.S.A. is a testament to the dedication of both companies to advancing the science of dry eye. I-DEFENSE® is now one of many products in the I-MED Pharma dry eye portfolio that has been successfully registered with the FDA, with more to follow suit in the near future.

The viscous properties of this product enable a prolonged contact-time with the ocular surface. This hydrating ointment provides soothing relief of dry eye symptoms and acts as a barrier against moisture loss.

"We are proud of our strategic partnership with a leading ophthalmic company such as I-Med Pharma in North America," Riccardo Carbucicchio, President and CEO of NTC, states. "We started our cooperation in Canada, and now we are excited that one of our innovative products for eye diseases will now become available to many patients in the U.S.A." he adds.

Philipp Binder, President and Chief Operations Officer of I-MED Pharma commented, "We are excited about our collaboration with NTC to bring a leading HA-based ophthalmic ointment to the United States market. Both I-MED Pharma and NTC are equally committed to research and development within the ophthalmic space. We look forward to making this innovative dry eye ointment available exclusively through eye care professionals within the USA to help execute on our mission to bring complete relief to dry eye and ocular surface disease patients worldwide."

About NTC

NTC is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with distributors and partners in over 100 countries in the world, engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices, and food supplements in ophthalmology, but also in other therapeutic areas like gastro-metabolism, gynecology, and pediatrics. NTC offers to its partners, currently nearly 250 companies, innovative pharmaceutical products with high quality standards. For more information, please visit www.ntcpharma.com

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma Inc. is a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. As a research-based firm with the vision to be the most important dry eye and ocular surface disease company in the world, I-MED Pharma provides innovative OSD solutions to the global optometry and ophthalmology community. Through the years, I-MED Pharma has continuously invested heavily in R&D and has created unique and effective products for the management of dry eye disease. A pioneer in the field of artificial tears and ocular hygiene cleansers, I-MED Pharma's signature product lines include I-DROP® and I-LID 'N LASH®, which are sold around the world.

I-MED Pharma offers a complete range of ocular surface disorder products, including diagnostic tools,  artificial tearsdry eye ointmentocular hygiene cleanserspunctum plugsnutritional supplementstherapeutic accessories, as well as the E>Eye IRPL®, a long-lasting solution designed specifically for the treatment of dry eyes due to Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

For more information, please email marketing@imedpharma.com or visit imedpharma.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza U.S.A. Food and Drug Administration R&D driven pharmaceutical company Stati Uniti d'America form strategic partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, stato di emergenza fino al 31 marzo 2022
News to go
Green pass falsi, violati sistemi sanitari di 6 Regioni
News to go
Palermo, prendeva pensione per cecità da 10 anni ma aveva patente
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Esplosione a Ravanusa, trovati anche gli ultimi due dispersi
News to go
Covid svuota le culle, record negativo nascite
News to go
Covid, Usa mette Italia tra 80 paesi a rischio
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Covid oggi Campania, De Luca: "No a feste di piazza a Capodanno"
News to go
Vela, Bertarelli presenta Alinghi Red Bull
News to go
Catania, 27enne uccisa: trovato cadavere sospetto killer
News to go
Manovra 2022, Cisl conferma no a sciopero generale 16 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza