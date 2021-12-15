NTC and I-MED Pharma form strategic partnership to bring the leading HA-based dry eye ointment to the United States market.

MILAN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC Srl, R&D driven pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Italy, and I-MED Pharma Inc., a Canadian company specializing in dry eye diagnosis and management, announced today that I-DEFENSE®, a long-lasting, lubricating ointment containing 0.4% sodium hyaluronate indicated for the relief of dry eyes and lagophthalmos symptoms has been successfully registered with the U.S.A. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). It is the first European NTC medical device product for ophthalmic use approved in the U.S.A.

NTC and I-MED Pharma's successful collaboration to bring this innovative ophthalmic ointment first to Canada and now to the U.S.A. is a testament to the dedication of both companies to advancing the science of dry eye. I-DEFENSE® is now one of many products in the I-MED Pharma dry eye portfolio that has been successfully registered with the FDA, with more to follow suit in the near future.

The viscous properties of this product enable a prolonged contact-time with the ocular surface. This hydrating ointment provides soothing relief of dry eye symptoms and acts as a barrier against moisture loss.

"We are proud of our strategic partnership with a leading ophthalmic company such as I-Med Pharma in North America," Riccardo Carbucicchio, President and CEO of NTC, states. "We started our cooperation in Canada, and now we are excited that one of our innovative products for eye diseases will now become available to many patients in the U.S.A." he adds.

Philipp Binder, President and Chief Operations Officer of I-MED Pharma commented, "We are excited about our collaboration with NTC to bring a leading HA-based ophthalmic ointment to the United States market. Both I-MED Pharma and NTC are equally committed to research and development within the ophthalmic space. We look forward to making this innovative dry eye ointment available exclusively through eye care professionals within the USA to help execute on our mission to bring complete relief to dry eye and ocular surface disease patients worldwide."

About NTC

NTC is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with distributors and partners in over 100 countries in the world, engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices, and food supplements in ophthalmology, but also in other therapeutic areas like gastro-metabolism, gynecology, and pediatrics. NTC offers to its partners, currently nearly 250 companies, innovative pharmaceutical products with high quality standards. For more information, please visit www.ntcpharma.com

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma Inc. is a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. As a research-based firm with the vision to be the most important dry eye and ocular surface disease company in the world, I-MED Pharma provides innovative OSD solutions to the global optometry and ophthalmology community. Through the years, I-MED Pharma has continuously invested heavily in R&D and has created unique and effective products for the management of dry eye disease. A pioneer in the field of artificial tears and ocular hygiene cleansers, I-MED Pharma's signature product lines include I-DROP® and I-LID 'N LASH®, which are sold around the world.

I-MED Pharma offers a complete range of ocular surface disorder products, including diagnostic tools, artificial tears, dry eye ointment, ocular hygiene cleansers, punctum plugs, nutritional supplements, therapeutic accessories, as well as the E>Eye IRPL®, a long-lasting solution designed specifically for the treatment of dry eyes due to Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

For more information, please email marketing@imedpharma.com or visit imedpharma.com.