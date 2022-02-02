Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:58
comunicato stampa

NTC grants Théa the marketing rights in Western Europe for its innovative preservative-free lubricating and lenitive eye spray

MILAN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC Srl, an R&D focused pharmaceutical company headquartered in Italy, with distribution partners in over 100 countries, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Théa for NTC026, its sterile, preservative-free, lubricating and lenitive eye spray recommended for dry-eye conditions, especially in case of allergy. Théa will market the product in Western Europe.

This innovative eye care spray, certified as medical device in EU, is designed for tackling both dry eye and allergic conjunctivitis. Thanks to its ingredients, the product helps to restore and improve the tear film stability, keeping the ocular surface hydrated and lubricated; in addition, it helps to relieve symptoms of ocular irritation, and thanks to its properties, to relieve dry, irritated, and red eyes, especially in case of allergy.

"We are very pleased to enter into this collaboration with Théa, an international leader in integrated eye care, feeding its ophthalmology portfolio with one of our innovations", Riccardo Carbucicchio, Chief Executive Officer of NTC states. "Thanks to its innovative technology and preservative-free formulation, NTC026 ensures easy self-administration, preventing any contacts with eyes and the periocular space, thus reducing the risk of bacterial or viral infections, a very important additional feature particularly in these times of pandemic. This is a real interesting solution for millions of people suffering from pink eye."

About NTC

A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with distributors and partners in more than 100 countries, engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices and food supplements in ophthalmology, and in other therapeutic areas including pediatrics, gynecology and gastroenterology. NTC offers to more than 200 partners innovative and high quality standard pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit www.ntcpharma.com

About Théa

Théa is the leading independent European pharmaceutical group in ophthalmology. Pioneer in preservative-free treatments, the family company covers a full range of therapeutics in ophthalmology. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, France, it has some thirty affiliates and offices in Europe, North and South America, North Africa, and the Middle East. Today, its network includes nearly 1,500 employees, and its products are available in 74 countries around the world. https://www.laboratoires-thea.com/en

in Evidenza