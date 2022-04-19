Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 18:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:26 Terremoto oggi tra Firenze e Bologna di magnitudo 3.8

18:24 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.961 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

18:03 Disabili treno Genova-Milano, fonti: non richiesto intervento Polfer

17:53 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.329 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

17:32 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Russia sia pronta a possibile aggressione della Nato"

17:28 Mariupol, "bomba su ospedale vicino Azovstal: 300 sotto le macerie"

17:18 Leclerc scippato dell'orologio a Viareggio

17:16 Covid oggi Basilicata, 461 contagi: bollettino 19 aprile

17:15 Denise, Milo Infante: "Mai detto di essere indagato dai pm di Marsala"

17:10 Covid oggi Italia, 27.214 contagi e 127 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

17:06 Razzoli: "Da Goggia battuta uscita male, lei se n'è accorta subito"

16:57 Covid Usa, stop a mascherine a bordo degli aerei

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NTRY USHERS NEW ERA OF REALTY WITH FIRST-EVER REAL ESTATE METAVERSE

19 aprile 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Platform redefines selling properties online

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTRY, a Canadian startup with global ambitions, is unveiling its platform later this week to simplify how the world showcases, markets, and sells property online. Aimed at brokers, agents, developers, and buyers, the NTRY platform breathes new life into the antiquated ways of selling homes.

The NTRY platform taps into the power of high-fidelity 3D visualization, elevating renderings and still images into interactive showcases for developers' latest offerings, seamlessly blending them into a mirror of the real world to create a purpose-driven metaverse.

Capitalizing on cloud technology, the NTRY platform currently hosts thousands of listings in Toronto, the construction crane capital of the world, its neighbouring cities, and has their sights set on other flourishing international real-estate markets.

NTRY makes the lives of real estate professionals and their customers easier. Accessible through a simple website login, all that's needed is an internet-connected device. And it couldn't have come at a better time. After two years of the pandemic, the real estate industry has embraced property technology to normalize virtual meetings and increase transparency among savvy clients, according to PWC's 2022 Emerging Real Estate Trends report.

"As a realtor who has sold billions of dollars of real estate in a few short years, I noticed prop-tech as a key industry opportunity for years. Wanting to find the best possible solution for the industry, led to great minds working together tirelessly to develop and launch NTRY today," says co-founder and established realtor, Julian Pucci. "NTRY is accelerating the future of real estate."

But this is just the start. NTRY is teaming up with acclaimed TV host and realtor Ryan Serhantto preview its platform. Tune in at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 21 to see what the future of real estate looks like: https://youtu.be/FB9O9WR15GA

NTRY is the premier real estate metaverse bringing up-to-date information on any properties in the global real estate market. Established in 2021 by a team of entrepreneurs with expertise in urban planning, real estate, as well as software and game development, they've developed a tool to disrupt the status quo and innovate how people interact with property. 

Contact: Murssal Akramy, NKPR, murssal@nkpr.net 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799065/NTRY_NTRY_USHERS_NEW_ERA_OF_REALTY_WITH_FIRST_EVER_REAL_ESTATE_M.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799066/NTRY_NTRY_USHERS_NEW_ERA_OF_REALTY_WITH_FIRST_EVER_REAL_ESTATE_M.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza FIRST EVER real estate METAVERSE real estate METAVERSE platform redefines selling
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Unicef Italia: "Lavoriamo per riunire bambini a famiglie"
News to go
Cagliari, maxi operazione per truffa e riciclaggio
News to go
Coppa Italia, Inter-Milan oggi per il ritorno semifinali
News to go
Ucraina, "Russia attacca su fronte di 480 km"
News to go
50 anni di Interrail, 70mila biglietti gratis per i giovani
News to go
Ucraina, partita offensiva nel Donbass
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei, nuova attività sismica
New to go
Banca mondiale taglia stime crescita globali
Formula 1, polemiche a Miami sul Gran Premio
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino: contagi e morti
News to go
Draghi positivo al Covid, saltano le missioni all’estero
News to go
Scuola, alle elementari arriva il professore di educazione fisica
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza