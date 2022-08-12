Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 07:24
Elezioni 2022, corsa al voto entra nel vivo: da oggi deposito simboli

23:04 Mondiali 2022 Qatar, nuova data: al via il 20 novembre

22:43 Renzi: "Letta segretario Nato? Russi arrivano in Portogallo..." - Video

22:41 Di Maio risponde a Di Battista: "E' del partito dei bulletti"

22:41 Elezioni 2022, Renzi e l'imitazione di Berlusconi - Video

22:39 Elezioni 2022, Renzi e il proverbio per Pd-Di Maio - Video

21:43 Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Io leader? Me lo ha proposto Renzi" - Video

21:00 Superenalotto estrazione oggi: numeri 11 agosto 2022

20:47 Europei ginnastica artistica, D'Amato oro nel concorso generale

20:33 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Raggi non candidabile in Parlamento"

20:28 Roma, tunnel abusivo scavato da negozio sfitto: ipotesi banda del buco

20:09 Elezioni 2022, atlantismo, flat tax, Pnrr: il programma del centrodestra

comunicato stampa

NuernbergMesse India set to host the 14th edition of BIOFACH INDIA co - located with NATURAL EXPO INDIA and the premier edition of MILLETS INDIA

12 agosto 2022 | 05.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NOIDA, India, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOFACH INDIA and MILLETS INDIA organised by NuernbergMesse India in collaboration with APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), will take place from 1 – 3 September 2022 at the India Expo Mart (IEML), Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, along with NATURAL EXPO INDIA, supported by Integrated Nutrient Management, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

 

 

The event trio will bring the leading companies as well as Start-ups from the Organic, Millets and Natural industry together.

The Indian organic food market has seen a surge with a market size touching $820 million in 2020 is likely to grow at a CAGR of 24% during 2022-2026. While the pandemic disrupted supply chains the world over and distressed the farmers across the globe, it has also pushed people to move towards organic choices.

MILLETS INDIA – the first focused trade fair for millets!

2023 has been declared the 'International Year of Millets' by United Nations. To provide a relevant forum for Industry in India, NuernbergMesse India will be presenting the premier edition of "MILLETS INDIA". The expo will have on display a wide range of Millet – based raw materials, products and services both Indian and international.

Connect to Re-Experience

Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of products on display, an engaging knowledge programme, along with relevant business and networking opportunities.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India 'BIOFACH INDIA has established itself as the most important platform in the sector. This year we are excited to announce 'MILLETS INDIA'- the premier edition of the event, which will help organisations showcase this "SuperFood" to a global audience. The platform allows the entire industry to network, exchange information and ideas, fosters dialogue and business."

Further information can be found on BIOFACH India website – www.biofach-india.com

About NuernbergMesse India

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

EXHIBITION

Ravi VermaAssistant Director - ProjectsE: ravi.verma@nm-india.comT: +91-11-47168844

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862080/BI_NEI_MI.jpg

 

