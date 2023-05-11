Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Maggio 2023
Nufinetes Digital Wallet App Certified by Hacken Security Audit

11 maggio 2023 | 18.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Digital Assets and Cryptocurrency Certified Safe in iOS, Android and Desktop App

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nufinetes, a leading self-custodial wallet application for the safe and simple access to blockchain applications and web3, is excited to announce that mobile and desktop versions of the app have been audited and certified by Hacken, a security firm specializing in blockchain-based security solutions.

The security analysis was conducted to evaluate the stability and security of the application against best practices and possible attack vectors, and the results have confirmed that Nufinetes is reliable and secure. The scope of the project included an in-depth analysis of Nufinetes' mobile, desktop, and wallet applications. The report covered an architecture review, functional testing, computer-aided verification, and manual review.

The report found no apparent design flaws in the architecture, and the security and stability score was given a perfect 10 out of 10. The certification confirms that Nufinetes' application has been thoroughly audited and has been found to meet the highest standards of security. Nufinetes' users can be confident in the security of their decentralized finance solutions, and this certification further demonstrates Nufinetes' commitment to providing their users with secure and reliable services.

About NufinetesNufinetes is a comprehensive multi-chain wallet created by the development team at VIMworld that can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment. Grab the Nufinetes wallet from nufinetes.com - compatible with mobile OS, device or web browser of choice.

Twitter — WebsiteDiscord

About HackenHacken is a blockchain security auditor with a vision of transforming Web3 into a more ethical place. We believe, cybersecurity is not only about hacks prevention, but the whole way of running business — without scamming investors, rug pulls, wash trading, circulation supply manipulations, etc. It's about doing business ethically by respecting community, being honest with investors and partners, acting responsibly, and valuing reputation.

We protect Web3 projects and their communities with the suite of cybersecurity services such as Smart Contract Audit, L1 Blockchain Protocol Audit, dApp Audit, Pentest, Bug Bounty Program running on HackenProof, #1 bug bounty platform.

For more information visit https://hacken.io/

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075052/VIMWorld_Nufinetes_Hacken_Certified.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/4031606/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956100/4031816/Hacken_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nufinetes-digital-wallet-app-certified-by-hacken-security-audit-301822456.html

in Evidenza