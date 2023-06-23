Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 15:12
comunicato stampa

Nufinetes Digital Wallet Integrates Desktop Browser for Simple and Secure Access

23 giugno 2023 | 13.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nufinetes announced today that it has released a new update for its wallet app. This update allows users to easily access their blockchain-based assets from desktop or mobile and connect to an integrated browser that improves connectivity and enhances security.

Users can find the download links to the latest version of the app for their device at the Nufinetes website.

‍Integrated Browser for Mac and PCOne of the most popular additions in the previous release was the integrated browser that allows mobile devices to seamlessly connect to decentralized applications (dApps). With this new release, that functionality has been added to Desktop so users can keep their VIMworld experience all within a single app offering security benefits as well as being very convenient. Using this feature on Desktop will expand the Nufinetes wallet to a larger window size to make accessing sites like VIMworld as optimal as possible.

Accurate ‍Gas Fee EstimationThe Nufinetes team also upgraded the gas fee estimation feature. When a user sends tokens, interacts with a contract, or does anything else on the blockchain, there is a payment for that computation. That payment is calculated in gas and is paid to the blockchain. These fees can vary widely depending on the complexity of the transaction. While speed and efficiency is key to a great user experience, Nufinetes strives to accurately estimate that gas transaction fee.

Transaction History UpgradeFor all wallets, users will now find a longer and more comprehensive transaction history available. To get more details about transactions and to download a full history, the user will be directed to visit the official block explorer of the respective blockchain.

About NufinetesNufinetes is a comprehensive multi-chain wallet created by the development team at VIMworld that can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment. Grab the Nufinetes wallet from nufinetes.com - compatible with mobile OS, device or web browser of choice.

Twitter — WebsiteDiscord

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129240/VIMworld_Integration.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129241/Nufinetes_Connecting_to_VIMworld.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nufinetes-digital-wallet-integrates-desktop-browser-for-simple-and-secure-access-301860826.html

