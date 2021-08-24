Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 12:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:19 Terremoto Amatrice, il superstite: "I miei figli morti sotto le macerie"

12:00 Covid oggi Toscana, 537 contagi: bollettino 24 agosto

11:42 Centrodestra, sondaggio: federazione non piace, quanto vale

11:22 Terremoto Amatrice, ex sindaco Pirozzi: "A Draghi dossier su possibili infiltrazioni clan"

11:12 Terremoto, Draghi ad Amatrice a 5 anni dal sisma

10:56 Dazn e i problemi della Serie A: "Miglioreremo"

10:55 Torino, crolla palazzina di due piani: macerie e polvere - Video

10:34 live Torino, crolla palazzina: morto bimbo di 4 anni

10:27 Obbligo vaccini, Bassetti: "In zona Cesarini per introdurlo"

10:16 'My name is Patrick Zaki-45 days' di Ienzi in scena a Tindari e Venezia

08:25 Afghanistan, oggi G7 straordinario

00:22 Alitalia, vertici Ita convocano i sindacati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nuvation Energy becomes reseller of EVLO energy storage systems

24 agosto 2021 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVLO Energy Storage, Hydro-Québec's energy storage subsidiary, and Nuvation Energy, are teaming up through a reseller agreement for EVLO's energy storage systems. EVLO specializes in grid-scale energy storage systems based on Hydro-Québec's patented lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry while Nuvation Energy provides battery management systems and energy storage engineering services to battery manufacturers and energy storage system developers.

The alliance between the two companies is natural as EVLO is already using Nuvation's battery management systems in its energy storage systems. Projects involved include the 9-MWh Tonnerre project in France, a 20-MWh project in Québec to support transmission line work, and the energy storage system in Lac-Mégantic's microgrid project.

"We are happy to be strengthening our relationship with Nuvation Energy. They have solid experience in energy storage systems and this agreement will allow both companies to keep growing in today's rapidly evolving energy storage market," said Guillaume Hayet, EVLO's President and CEO.

"Energy storage is experiencing very high growth. Nuvation is thrilled to be able to respond to strong customer demand for turnkey projects with reselling the safe and reliable LFP energy storage system from EVLO, built using Nuvation's BMS. The EVLO 1000 showcases EVLO's deep engineering expertise with superior thermal and chemical stability. Our teams have been working together for years, and with this reseller agreement, we are excited to further deepen our partnership with EVLO and Hydro-Quebec," said Michael Worry, Nuvation Energy's CEO and CTO.

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

Established in Québec, EVLO Energy Storage Inc. is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, North America's largest renewable energy producer. EVLO is a full storage system service provider offering customized battery energy storage systems, control software, installation, inspection and management, and an end-of-life battery recycling program. EVLO's energy storage product line ranges from compact, rack-mounted commercial systems to large, containerized utility-scale systems.

For more information: https://www.evloenergie.com/en/

About Nuvation Energy

Nuvation Energy provides battery management systems, energy controllers, and engineering services to battery manufacturers and energy storage system developers. Our products and solutions have been designed to utility-grade standards and are continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of the energy storage industry. We are headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, USA, with an Energy Storage Design Center in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

For more information: https://www.nuvationenergy.com 

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. The company uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydro. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency and storage. Hydro-Québec has 40 years of R&D experience on battery materials and has more than 800 patents in this field.

For more information: https://www.hydroquebec.com

Contact: Hydro-Québec, Media Relations, Jonathan Côté, +1 514 289-3227, cote.jonathan2@hydroquebec.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600201/Hydro_Qu_bec_Nuvation_Energy_becomes_reseller_of_EVLO_energy_sto.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Energia Altro storage Hydro Québec's energy storage subsidiary energy storage system developers storage systems
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Coldiretti: "Cibo diventa prima ricchezza del Paese"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Paralimpiadi di Tokyo, oggi cerimonia di apertura
Torino, crolla palazzina di due piani: macerie e polvere - Video
News to go
Regioni, Gelmini: "Pnrr grande opportunità"
News to go
Afghanistan, Unicef: "10 milioni di bambini hanno bisogno di assistenza umanitaria"
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 4,1%
News to go
Meteo Italia, temporali in arrivo
News to go
Terremoto Amatrice, Legnini: "200 cantieri aperti"
News to go
Covid, tamponi rapidi alterati: 2 denunce
News to go
Variante Delta, vaccinazione eterologa meglio di omologa
News to go
Afghanistan, premier sloveno: "Ue non aprirà corridoi umanitari". Sassoli risponde
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza