Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:52 Covid oggi Lazio: 681 contagi, a Roma 557. Bollettino 20 luglio

15:31 Giornalisti, Ue: "In Italia preoccupano attacchi, intimidazioni e minacce morte"

14:51 Giustizia, Di Battista: "Con riforma porcate immonde, complimenti a ministri M5S"

14:33 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 20 luglio

14:18 Green Pass Italia, Ricciardi: "Vita normale per i vaccinati"

14:16 Covid oggi Puglia, 80 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 20 luglio

14:10 Vaccino, Sileri: "Resistenze nei giovani colpa di sedicenti scienziati"

13:52 Reddito cittadinanza, Conte: "Giù le mani, chiesta posizione a Draghi"

13:50 Bezos nello spazio, missione compiuta per la New Sheppard di Blue Origin

13:43 Covid, Vaia (Spallanzani): "Ricoverati per lo più non vaccinati o senza richiamo"

13:42 “Il 60% ricoverati è vaccinato": gaffe del consigliere di Johnson

13:33 Covid Israele, 1.327 contagi: mai così tanti in 4 mesi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

NYSE Group, Inc. Selects TRAFiX LLC as Options Technology Solution

20 luglio 2021 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAFiX LLC, a global FinTech company and industry leader of broker-neutral trading systems, and NYSE Group, Inc., which operates the world's largest securities exchange, have entered into a multi-year agreement in which TRAFiX will provide NYSE American Options and NYSE Arca Options Floor Brokers and their respective customers seamless, electronic integration to NYSE Pillar via TRAFiX's advanced options Order Management System and/or global FIX network.  

"In addition to superior performance and determinism, NYSE Pillar will offer NYSE American Options and NYSE Arca Options market participants an open architecture platform, on which we're excited to have TRAFiX be the lead order management system for Floor Brokers," said Ivan Brown, Head of Options & Business Development for NYSE Group. "As the premier exchange operator for open-outcry trading floors, the NYSE recognizes the fundamental value of bringing humans and technology together to best service institutional needs, and TRAFiX, with its proven track record of providing flexibility and real-time solutions, is a natural collaborator to support our continued efforts to enhance the open-outcry experience on NYSE options markets."

"TRAFiX is delighted to be working with NYSE on such a critical project and we are excited to provide the NYSE American Options and Arca Options Floor Brokers with our cutting-edge trading technology. This represents the culmination of extensive efforts by both NYSE and TRAFiX to identify and deliver the most efficient trading solutions to the end users," said Michael Ottrando, Managing Director and Global Head of Sales for TRAFiX. "The integration for users between the TRAFiX and NYSE Pillar platforms will enable them to achieve seamless, electronic open outcry workflow with a fully compliant and advanced, broker-neutral Order Management System and global FIX Network."

Walter Fitzgerald, CEO of TRAFiX said, "We look forward to deploying our electronic trading solutions and global FIX network to support the NYSE Group's options Floor Brokers and customers. Working together highlights the commitment we have to execute our strategy of growth both domestically and internationally. TRAFiX looks forward to a strong working relationship with the NYSE Group."

About TRAFiX:

TRAFiX is a broker neutral, global FinTech company providing innovative Order & Execution Management solutions, real-time FIX connectivity and normalized API interfaces to address the functional and regulatory requirements of the Financial Services Industry. Our scalable offering has been specifically designed to utilize the latest enhancements in software development and enterprise architecture to resolve the growing challenges faced by today's trading community. Currently supporting electronic equity, option and complex option trading, our open architecture allows for the ongoing addition of asset classes. The TRAFiX team has decades of experience and is singularly focused on designing superior applications that integrate within our customer's technology ecosystem and lowers the total cost of ownership.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza global FIX network Borsa di New York global FinTech company trading
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass, dosi e zone gialle: i temi sul tavolo del governo
News to go
Covid, Italia supera soglia 50% vaccinati con due dosi
News to go
Notai più ricchi, agricoltori ed allevatori con i redditi più bassi
"Non ci immischiamo con Falcone e Borsellino", boss vietò corteo a bimba - Video
News to go
Rapporto Inail 2020: più lavoro sommerso e più infortuni mortali
News to go
Mafia ed estorsioni, 16 fermi a Palermo
News to go
Sole e caldo, le previsioni meteo di questa settimana
Agorà
Galli: "Vaccino sperimentale? Non vuol dire niente" - Video
News to go
Spyware, l'allarme di Snowden
News to go
Ludopatia in Italia, Speranza firma decreto
News to go
Vacanze, italiani in fuga dalle mete affollate
Camorra
Estorsioni con mitragliatrici e raid armati, 3 arresti a Pozzuoli - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza