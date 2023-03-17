Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 17 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 21:43
comunicato stampa

OANDA Launches New Operations in the EU with Impressive Multi-Asset Offering

17 marzo 2023 | 17.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WARSAW, Poland, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OANDA Global Corporation ("OANDA"), announced today the launch of new operations in the EU.

This is the result of a strategic change aimed at refocusing OANDA's retail trading operations in the EU around the ability to offer a much wider range of asset classes.

OANDA's operations are now run from Warsaw, Poland, under the financial regulatory authority of KNF, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (PFSA).

Through this launch, OANDA brings an impressive multi-asset offering to EU investors and traders, including thousands of CFDs on FX, indices, commodities, precious metals, cryptos, shares, and a wide variety of non-leveraged equity shares.

Such a broad proposition provides clients with valuable diversification opportunities. In addition, our shares offering enables them to build positions in the most popular companies, including US listed equities, across a wide range of sectors. We are also committed to providing the best quality pricing and competitive fees; for example, clients trading from a EUR account can now trade shares of 1,700 individual US companies with 0% commission.

With more than 26 years of history as a global finance company, eight regulated entities in the world's most active financial markets, and more than 3,000 financial instruments available in the EU27, OANDA is the broker of choice for traders seeking a smarter way to trade.

Developed for mobile users, the OANDA TMS app provides extensive access to global markets for stocks and CFDs, empowering traders to easily design and build their own investment portfolio. Furthermore, our technology stack is very flexible, and clients can trade with OANDA via MetaTrader 5, a web-based trading platform with outstanding order processing speed and enhanced analytical capabilities or, in the near future, through the popular TradingView charting platform.

OANDA clients get news, trade ideas, and market analysis at their fingertips; along with advanced tools such as Historical Spreads and Trader Sentiment, which provide valuable insight for better trading decisions.

Marcin Niewiadomski, Head of Europe, commented, "This is an exciting new chapter and a significant growth opportunity for OANDA in the EU. We want to serve the client in the best way possible, so we made the decision to base our operations in Poland. This was a natural choice, as it will enable us to build the OANDA brand on the strengths of OANDA TMS, which the OANDA group acquired in 2021 for its deep product offering and cutting-edge tech stack.

Now, thanks to our refocused operations, investors and traders in the EU can easily access an extensive multi-asset proposition with the knowledge that they are partnering with a trusted, award-winning, and regulated broker."

As of today, EU retail traders and investors will be able to explore OANDA's offering on www.oanda.com/eu-en/.

Marcin Niewiadomski is available for interviews and further comments.

Please direct requests to pr@oanda.com

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the OANDA group, which includes OANDA TMS Brokers S.A. and other subsidiaries of OANDA Global Corporation, provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the globe, demonstrating an unrivaled expertise in foreign exchange.

With regulated entities in many of the world's most active financial markets, including New York, Toronto, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, London, and Warsaw, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming how the world interacts with trading, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the fastest trading platforms in the market. For more information visit https://www.oanda.com/group/ or follow OANDA on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034829/3943464/OANDA_EN_Smarter_Trading_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oanda-launches-new-operations-in-the-eu-with-impressive-multi-asset-offering-301775181.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
