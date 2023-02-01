Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:50 Juve-Lazio, Pogba ancora out ma torna Vlahovic

14:40 Cospito, Saviano: "Clan sfruttano scelta sbagliata dello Stato"

14:38 Covid oggi Sardegna, 153 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 1 febbraio

14:31 Ucraina, inaugurato busto Stalin a Volograd: "Nessun passo indietro come a Stalingrado"

14:19 Covid oggi Lazio, 714 contagi: 393 casi a Roma

14:07 Australian Open, Djokovic ha vinto con uno strappo di 3 cm a tendine ginocchio

13:52 Russia, americana porta a spasso vitello su Piazza Rossa: arrestata

13:50 Covid, Ema: "Rimarrà e va gestito, si va verso vaccini annuali"

13:43 Tottenham, Conte si opera alla cistifellea

13:39 Genova, 28enne stuprata in centro

13:35 Istat, cambia il paniere: ecco le novità 2023

13:35 Covid oggi Calabria, 158 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 1 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OANDA Scoops Top Industry Awards: TradingView's 'Most Popular Broker' Award and 'Best in Class' Honours with ForexBrokers.com

01 febbraio 2023 | 12.03
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that our commitment to serving traders has again earned us top broker rankings in this year's awards season.

OANDA has won the 'Most Popular Broker' award at the 2022 TradingView Broker Awards. The win represents the third consecutive year that OANDA has been recognised by the TradingView community and demonstrates how winning accolades begins with winning client satisfaction. 

TradingView is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing social networks for traders, boasting more than 30 million registered users around the world.

Kurt vom Scheidt, Chief Operating Officer with OANDA, said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from the TradingView community.  This shows our dedication to serving our clients through a leading platform, transparent pricing, and fast execution to empower them to trade at their best."

Commenting on the awards, Pierce Crosby, General Manager with TradingView said, "TradingView users are big fans of OANDA, and it shows! OANDA has won awards before with us, but this specific award – Most Popular Broker – speaks for itself. Traders choose OANDA. We're excited to see OANDA continue to rise on TradingView and are super excited to see all the new features that are coming in 2023."

Rated 'Best in Class' by ForexBrokers.com

OANDA was also recognised as 'Best in Class for Ease of Use' and 'Best in Class for Research' by ForexBrokers.com at their 2023 Annual Awards.

"For an active trader, platform usability is integral to performance and a great trading experience, and research is essential to developing an effective trading strategy. Being recognised in these two categories is a testament to our focus on clients' needs" vom Scheidt commented.

About OANDAFounded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the OANDA group, which includes OANDA Corporation and other subsidiaries of OANDA Global Corporation, provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the globe, demonstrating an unrivaled expertise in foreign exchange.

With regulated entities in nine of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming how the world interacts with trading, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the fastest trading platforms in the market. For more information visit  https://www.oanda.com/group/ or follow OANDA on LinkedIn.

About TradingViewTradingView is the world's most popular network of traders and investors – powered by real-time data and market-leading analysis software. Use its platform to follow global assets, find trading ideas, chat with others, spot trends, and place trades directly with brokers. Have a look by visiting www.tradingview.com or downloading the free TradingView mobile apps for iOS and Android. For your website or business, visit https://www.tradingview.com/widget/.

About ForexBrokers.comForexBrokers.com, an industry-leading source for online brokers, is wholly owned by Reink Media Group. A Michigan-based company founded in 2009, Reink Media Group owns and operates multiple finance-based websites. The organization strives to provide pertinent resources, tools, and education for successful self-directed investing. For more information, please visit www.forexbrokers.com or the company's website at www.reinkmedia.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993327/OANDA_2023_01_31_13_25_14.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922630/OANDA_Crypto_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oanda-scoops-top-industry-awards-tradingviews-most-popular-broker-award-and-best-in-class-honours-with-forexbrokerscom-301735933.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza top broker rankings this year's awards season commitment premio
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Sequestrati e oscurati 40 siti di vendita online di prodotti contraffatti
News to go
Specie aliene, Italia deferita in Europa
News to go
Brexit, 3 anni fa l'uscita del Regno Unito dall'Ue
News to go
Tamponi per chi arriva da Cina, ordinanza di Schillaci
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca attacca ancora Crosetto
News to go
Francia, nuovi scioperi contro riforma pensioni
News to go
Caro carburanti, Gdf: "A gennaio 989 irregolarità sui prezzi"
News to go
Ucraina, Cina: "Usa hanno innescato guerra, stop invio armi"
News to go
Papa Francesco è arrivato oggi in Congo
News to go
Calcio, le partite di oggi e domani: ultime news
News to go
Bonus genitori con figli disabili, domanda all'Inps fino al 31 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza