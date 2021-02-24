Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:36
Occlutech announces Completion of Patient Enrolment in Pilot Study of Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) in Patients with Heart Failure

24 febbraio 2021 | 13.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Occlutech, a privately-held company, announced today the completion of patient enrolment in its pilot study to assess safety and efficacy of the novel Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) in heart failure (HF) patients (PRELIEVE trial).

PRELIEVE is a prospective, multicenter, open-label, non-randomized pilot study that evaluates the results of AFR implantation in patients with either heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) or heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

HF affects millions of people around the globe and has a big impact on mortality and healthcare expenditure. Even with the best medical therapy, many patients experience persistent symptoms and low quality of life as a result of elevated left atrial pressure.   

AFR is a minimally invasive cardiac implant that is designed to maintain a permanent interatrial communication and allows controlled blood flow from overloaded left atrium to the lower pressure right atrium.

"The completion of the enrolment is another important milestone for Occlutech and we are excited to support this therapy option for heart failure patients with our clinical activities." says Sabine Bois, CEO Occlutech Group.

Occlutech is one of the leading companies in its field, with several major products including state-of-the-art PFO occluders, ASD occluders among others. Occlutech has sales of congenital and structural heart products in over 80 countries and maintains manufacturing and R&D facilities in Jena, Germany and Istanbul, Turkey. Occlutech has developed many novel products and technologies to improve treatment of patients in these and related areas.

For additional information about the Company's products, the Occlutech AFR, or to inquire about participation in our patient registries, please visit Occlutech´s website at www.occlutech.com or contact us directly at AFR@occlutech.com

The AFR is not approved in the United States.  Product availability is subject to local regulatory clearance. The AFR is under clinical investigation for use in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension and use in these patients is limited by applicable national laws.

Contact:

Sabine BoisCEO Occlutech Group     Mobile: +49 160 90792130                Email: sabine.bois@occlutech.com

 

 

 

PRELIEVE trial Pilot Study privately held company Svizzera
