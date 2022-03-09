Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 20:44
OCEANCO LAUNCHES INTO A NEW REALM WITH SUPERYACHT NFTs

09 marzo 2022 | 17.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The non-fungible tokens will put enjoyment and experience at the heart of digital ownership

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco will be reinforcing its reputation as a pioneer in the yachting industry by becoming the first superyacht builder to launch a series of non-fungible tokens, branded Superyacht NFTs. The collection is being created with the philosophy that yachting is about fun and experiences, not just the status that ownership might convey.

 

 

"At Oceanco, it is important to push the industry's boundaries and challenge ourselves to continuously grow," comments Dr Mohammed Barwani, Chairman of Oceanco.

"Entering the world of NFTs felt like a natural progression for Oceanco and we wanted to make sure we offered something unique and exciting. Which is why we are putting fun and engagement at the heart of Superyacht NFTs. We are making the exclusive more inclusive," added Paris Baloumis, Group Marketing Director.

Anchored on the Ethereum blockchain, Superyacht NFTs will grant holders special access to ongoing benefits that are experienced both virtually and in the real world, working alongside likeminded partner brands to bring engaging rewards and activations to its holder community. Pre-registration is currently live for those interested in receiving access to the first drop of NFTs.

The collection of Superyacht NFTs is being designed by Timur Bozca of Bozca Design. The NFTs' design is based on Esquel, the 105m / 345ft explorer that the two brands previously collaborated on. Each NFT will display a unique combination of design elements, themes and settings, including some rare features to make them even more desirable.

Over time, Superyacht NFT holders will be given the opportunity to boost their tokens through airdrops of collectible add-ons including supertoys and accessories. These will convey additional "money-can't-buy" benefits to the NFT holders.

A percentage of the revenues from Superyacht NFTs will be donated to charities that align with Oceanco's drive to protect the oceans.

For more information: www.superyacht-nfts.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763306/Oceanco_Superyacht_NFTs.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763284/Oceanco_Superyacht_NFTs.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763285/Superyacht_NFTs_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Contact: instagram.com/superyachtnfts/

