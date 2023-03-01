Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 19:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:37 Elezioni comunali, ok Senato a ddl su quorum al 40%

19:30 "Carlo sfratta Harry e Meghan dal cottage a Windsor: lo avrà Andrea"

19:20 Ricerca, studio: tra chi assume vitamina D - 40% casi demenza

19:10 Gli cafisti restano in carcere, il sarcasmo del gip

18:54 Naufragio migranti, Salvini: "Guardia costiera avvisata dopo disastro" - Video

18:54 Naufragio migranti, Salvini: "Queste partenze sono morti annunciate"

18:30 Palazzo Chigi, dal 6 marzo Mario Sechi capo ufficio stampa

18:22 Naufragio migranti, Mattarella domani a Crotone

17:56 Naufragio migranti, vescovo Crotone: "Siamo tutti responsabili"

17:54 Naufragio migranti, il sarcasmo del gip: "Italia scopre viaggi esotici..."

17:32 Italia-India, domani Meloni da Modi: accordo su difesa per rilancio rapporti

17:15 Migranti, primo atto da segretaria Pd: Schlein chiede dimissioni Piantedosi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Oceanco unveils Aeolus

01 marzo 2023 | 16.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of the Dubai International Boat Show, Oceanco revealed a revolutionary yacht design: Aeolus. Fully aligned with Oceanco's NXT initiative, Aeolus is in tune with evolving perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle. With exterior design from Giles Taylor complemented by interior design from Njord by Bergman Design House, she heralds a new era for dwellings on water, demonstrating that authentic sustainability of the future is beautiful and stylish – both in terms of technical capability as well as materials used onboard.

Named after the Greek god of the wind, Aeolus reflects how we relax, connect and work in the modern world, seamlessly transitioning between destinations and modes of living. She is a great fit for those who consider their floating home to be like a natural, private retreat and sea-borne sanctuary, accommodating just enough cabins for family and favored guests. The owner's private oasis, which delivers the best views in the house, is where she truly resonates with those onboard like no other; the purest of sanctuaries.

Her interior has a strong language of introducing fully sustainable and traceable materials, including biomaterials, at her core.

"Organic nature, sensual being and playfulness played a big part of Aeolus's design. Every element has been considered, including sourcing and traceability of materials and working with some of the world's most innovative artisans in biomaterials and sustainable development," explains Sarah Colbon, Co-founder of Njord.

Together with Aeolus's technical partners ABB & MTU, Oceanco and Lateral have developed the Energy Transition Platform (ETP), an adaptable architecture to enable a future-proofed pathway to net zero.

"Any yacht built today, will have to span the energy transition, a period of significant change in available fuel types and associated technologies. This demands an adaptable technical architecture that can accommodate the alterations to layout, configuration and specifications needed to integrate future technologies and alternative fuels in the least invasive way possible. Lateral and Oceanco have developed the ETP to ensure multiple technical pathways can be pursued as technologies mature during the energy transition timeline," comments James Roy of Lateral.

SPECIFICATIONS    

Length:                                  

 131m/430ft

Beam:                                    

18m/59ft

Gross tonnage:                    

6200

Exterior design:                      

Giles Taylor

Interior design:                                   

Njord by Bergman Design House

Naval architecture:                  

Oceanco & Lateral

Power solutions:                     

MTU

Sustainable technology:  

ABB

https://www.oceancoyacht.com/aeolus-unveiled

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQ8JXhIGK-APhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013094/Aeolus_Exterior_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013095/Aeolus_Beach_club.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013096/Aeolus_Master.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013097/Aeolus_exterior_2.jpg 

 

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oceanco-unveils-aeolus-301759721.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Ambiente Ambiente Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza as lifestyle environment as well as well as materials
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, in arrivo commissario e piano idrico per l'emergenza
News to go
Naufragio migranti Crotone, interrogazione Ue su operato Frontex e autorità italiane
News to go
Margherita Cassano eletta presidente della Cassazione, è la prima donna
News to go
Scuola, al via oggi le prove Invalsi
News to go
Bonus nido 2023, al via le domande all'Inps
News to go
Migranti, Lollobrigida: "Coprire 500mila posti di lavoro con ingressi regolari"
News to go
Incidente in Grecia, scontro tra treni: 36 morti
News to go
Naufragio Calabria, 67 i morti accertati. Aperta la camera ardente
News to go
Turchia, allarme Unicef: "A 2,5 mln di bambini serve assistenza"
News to go
Sanità, Agenas: nel 2022 aumentata di 1,4 mld spesa energia
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza