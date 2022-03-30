Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 10:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:24 Guerra Ucraina, a Chernihiv nessuna tregua in attacchi Russia

10:24 Gas Russia, Germania attiva piano di emergenza

10:10 Covid, allarme calo tamponi: "Rischio più contagi, ricoveri e morti"

10:01 Covid, Oms: calano i contagi. Italia terza in Europa per casi e morti

09:49 Nanotecnologie e moda, prima t-shirt anti batteri conquista i brand

09:49 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 17.300 soldati Russia"

09:44 A Palermo Raizes per la 'Giornata della Verità della Giustizia'

09:44 Assegno unico Inps 2022, importo più alto: a chi spetta

09:39 Prezzo benzina e diesel oggi in Italia

09:38 Il sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild è stato posticipato al 2023

09:10 Ucraina, Russia colpisce Lysychansk: vittime tra macerie - Video

09:04 Covid, Bassetti: "Contro Omicron obiettivo contagi zero impossibile e inutile"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Odile Jacob Publishing to release today The Science of Light, a captivating journey of scientific discovery by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Serge Haroche

30 marzo 2022 | 08.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Science of Light is available for purchase worldwide in digital formats starting on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at https://www.odilejacob.com/catalogue/sciences/physique-chimie/science-of-light_9782415000035.php and on all retail platforms.

Serge HarocheNobel Prize in PhysicsThe Science of LightFrom Galileo's Telescope to Quantum Physics

Light has fascinated mankind since the dawn of time. Elucidating its properties over the centuries has been an adventure intimately linked with the birth and development of modern science; it has led, after many surprising twists, to the theories of relativity and quantum physics which have profoundly changed our view of the world at the microscopic and cosmic scales alike. Placing his own career in a rich lineage of scientific discovery, Nobel Prize–winning physicist Serge Haroche offers a literally enlightening account of what we know about light today, how we learned it, and how that knowledge has led to countless inventions that have revolutionized daily life.

From Galileo and Newton to Einstein and Feynman, from early measurements of the speed of light to cutting-edge work on quantum entanglement, Haroche takes a detailed and personal look at light's role in how we see and understand the universe. The Science of Light is at once a colorful history of scientific inquiry and a passionate defense of "blue sky research"—investigations conducted not in pursuit of a particular goal, but out of curiosity and faith that today's abstract discoveries may well power tomorrow's most incredible possibilities.

A uniquely captivating book about the thrill of discovery.

Serge Haroche is professor emeritus at the Collège de France, a member of the Académie des Sciences, a foreign member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, and winner of the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physics for discovering methods of manipulating and measuring individual quantum systems. He has taught at Paris VI University, the École Polytechnique, the École Normale Supérieure, Harvard University, and Yale University.

Contact:cecile.andrier@odilejacob.fr 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776350/Odile_Jacob_Publishing_The_Science_of_Light.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776351/Odile_Jacob_Publishing_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
retail platforms release today The Science of Light The Science of Light March 24
Vedi anche
News to go
Unesco boccia la candidatura del caffè espresso
News to go
Caro energia, Patuanelli: "Alimentazione zootecnica settore più danneggiato"'
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 29 marzo
News to go
Ucraina, firmato Dpcm su protezione temporanea profughi
News to go
Oscar 2022, Will Smith si scusa con Chris Rock dopo lo schiaffo: "Ho sbagliato"
Covid, Speranza: "Vaccinazione bene prezioso da tutelare"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, negoziati a Istanbul: filtra ottimismo
News to go
Brasile, Bolsonaro ricoverato per un malore
News to go
Patto per Napoli, 1,2 miliardi in 20 anni
News to go
Lavoro, allarme Cei: "Troppi morti"
News to go
Foggia, rapina al supermercato: 4 arresti dopo la fuga
News to go
Bonus vacanze pensionati, come ottenerlo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza