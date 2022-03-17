Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:29 **Ucraina: bimba senza braccio di foto simbolo in cura a Roma, arrivata con mamma e zia**

15:29 **Dl Sostegni: Ok fiducia Senato con 191 sì e 33 no, testo passa alla Camera**

15:14 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Onu: "Morti almeno 780 civili, 58 i minori"

15:01 Omicron 2 , Ema: "Per ora no evidenze che buchi di più vaccini"

14:56 Omicidio Cerciello, ridotte pene in Appello per Elder e Hjorth

14:35 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.241 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 17 marzo

14:29 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Tricarico: "Droni importanti ma non determinanti"

14:27 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Biden parlerà domani con Xi

14:25 Ucraina-Russia, come cambia guerra con droni Usa

14:10 Ucraina, una scuola il primo obiettivo dei missili a Kiev, la direttrice: "Non è un caso"

14:07 Pd: la doppia mossa di Letta, stop unanimità in Ue e spostare al 2027 termine Pnrr

14:01 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Di Maio sente Kuleba: "Resistenza Kiev è resistenza Europa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ola Electric inducts former LG Chem Power CEO Prabhakar Patil onto its Board

17 marzo 2022 | 13.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Reveals its cell manufacturing plans

BENGALURU, India, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ola Electric, India's leading manufacturer of EVs, has inducted onto its Board Dr. Prabhakar Patil, former Chief Executive Officer of LG Chem Power.

Welcoming Dr Patil onto the Board of Ola Electric Mobility, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, "We are investing deeply in core R&D to create indigenous advanced cell technologies as well as invest into large scale manufacturing of batteries. I look forward to working closely with Dr Prabhakar, as we deepen our focus and investments into advanced cell research as well as large scale manufacturing to build the best battery technologies right here in India and create a global EV hub with our Futurefactory at its center."

He added, "We have already applied for the government of India's$2.4bn PLI scheme for developing advanced cells and will set up a cutting-edge cell manufacturing facility with upto 50GWh capacity right here in India. Dr Prabhakar's expertise will help us accelerate this process of bringing indigenously designed and manufactured cells to the market."

As part of the company's plans to ramp up its core R&D in advanced cell chemistry & manufacturing as well as other battery technologies and new energy systems, Ola Electric is scouting for opportunities around the world for strategic investments into companies focused on advanced cell chemistry research as well as other battery technologies that will enable the company to provide higher density and higher battery performance for its upcoming range of two and four wheeler EVs.

Upon joining the Ola Electric Mobility Board, Dr Patil said, "I am delighted to join the Ola team and to do what I can to support their quest to fundamentally transform major segments of India's electric mobility system to make it sustainable and self-reliant."

Dr. Prabhakar Patil joins Mr Arun Sarin, former CEO, Vodafone Group, Mr B V R Subbu, former President, Hyundai Motor India, Mr Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner, SoftBank Vision Fund, Mr Jaime Ardila Gomez, Former Executive VP and President of South America for General Motors, Mr TVG Krishnamurthy and Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola on the company's Board.

Here is a link to the blogpost by Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola: https://blog.olaelectric.com/ola-electric-appoints-former-lg-chem-power-ceo-prabhakar-patil-to-its-board/

About Ola

Ola is India's largest mobility platform. Ola revolutionised urban mobility by making it available on demand for over a billion people across 3 continents. Today, Ola continues to move the world to sustainable mobility through its ride hailing platform as well as through advanced electric vehicles manufactured at its Futurefactory, the largest, most advanced and sustainable two wheeler factory in the world. Ola also operates its new vehicle commerce platform with Ola Cars bringing seamless, digital buying, selling and ownership of vehicles to consumers. Ola is dedicated to transitioning the world to sustainable mobility and making the world better than we found it.

For more details,

Krishnakoli Dutta Corporate Communications, Ola Electric media@olacabs.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768569/Prabhakar_Patil.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
former LG Chem onto its LG Chem ola Electric inducts
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Covid Italia: Green pass e mascherine al chiuso, novità da aprile
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile 2022-203, come funziona
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, accordo pace ancora lontano
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Solidarietà a popolazioni colpite da guerra"
News to go
Covid Italia, Regioni chiedono stop restrizioni entro Pasqua
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Italia verso nomina commissario per gestire profughi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Papa: "Catastrofe con eventuale guerra atomica"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "L'Occidente vuole cancellare la Russia"
News to go
Terremoto Fukushima, controlli a centrale nucleare
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Biden: "Spero diventi leader della pace"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza