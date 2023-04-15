Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 15 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 19:01
comunicato stampa

Olight marked their 16th anniversary with various lighting tools and an Autism Awareness Campaign

15 aprile 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a simple belief — No one should be left in the dark, Olight, an industry-proven illumination tool company has marched into its 16th year of illuminating the world. It celebrated this anniversary through a grand event, consisting of an Online New Product Launch Event, Autism Awareness Campaign, and a Brand Promise Fulfillment Review.

As a highly anticipated celebration, Olight's Online New Product Launch Event was filled with an abundance of new items encompassing various lighting categories and practical tools. Among these new products, an addition was made to Olight's ambient light series— the Obulb Plus; which took the spotlight thanks to its colorful lights controlled by Olight's new App and touch switch, supporting group control, music rhythm, and other functions. Also, the one-of-a-kind EDC light — the i16 Olight Blue, was gifted to its loyal customers in appreciation of their support. With so many incredible elements, the launch event became a sensation.

"Illuminate Your World" has been Olight's mission since inception, but also a guide to engage Olight in causes to improve the world. During this anniversary event, Olight held an Autism Awareness Campaign in 13 countries, involving #OwarenessForAutism posts shared in their Facebook Group and an Autism Awareness Sale with an exclusive EDC flashlight— the i5T Autism Awareness Edition, in efforts to help raise autism awareness globally and enhance life for all. All the proceeds from the sale will be donated to 13 organizations globally to show their support.

Driven by customer-orientation, Olight made public the fulfillment of their brand promise released in 2022. Centering around continual technology & product innovation and providing excellent customer experiences, Olight has spared no effort in making great achievements over the year. Their outdoor light— the Marauder Mini and the dual light source EDC light— the Arkfeld have been a phenomenal hit among its global customers. Furthermore, Olight was the first brand to be accredited with the CNAS LABORATORY ACCREDITATION CERTIFICATE in the outdoor lighting industry in China and obtained 123 patents regarding product innovation.

Olight's 16-anniversary event was a mixture of customer appreciation and giving back to the world. How will Olight continue to be a far-reaching brand armed with a bright mission? Stay tuned.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is dedicated to offering high-quality lighting products, including EDC lights, outdoor lights, ambient lights, headlamps, etc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052289/Olight_April_New_Product_Release.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/olight-marked-their-16th-anniversary-with-various-lighting-tools-and-an-autism-awareness-campaign-301795755.html

