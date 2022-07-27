OLON AND THE DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MILAN CREATE A SCHOLARSHIP TO DEVELOP NEW PHOTOCHEMISTRY PROCESSES APPLIED TO THE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION OF ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS

MILAN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olon, global API supplier, and the University of Milan Department of Chemistry announce the creation of a Scholarship for a PhD in the development of new photochemistry-based processes applied to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The goal of the project is to develop new alternative routes of synthesis based on photochemistry; a highly innovative, sustainable process that can be systematically applied to the industrial-scale production this Italian Chemical Group performs in its 11 production facilities worldwide.

Olon's co-funding of the Scholarship will enable a PhD student from the University of Milan to work for three years on cutting-edge research topics, at the end of the course leading to the development of alternative processes for concrete industrial application at Olon sites.

"The goal of this partnership," explains Giorgio Bertolini, Olon's Research and Development VP, "is not limited to developing synthesis steps for specific targets — which we will get under way as soon as the collaboration starts — but, in general, it will contribute to systematic, widespread development of the know-how required for industrial application of photochemistry to the production of the active pharmaceutical ingredients in our current portfolio, and those we will be developing in the future"

"The project represents a great opportunity for the University, for the Company and, finally, for the Researcher, who will be able to complete his or her doctoral degree while working on a highly innovative topic. This is an excellent opportunity to work together to study light-promoted reactions and develop new synthetic, environmentally friendly strategies," comments Professor Maurizio Benaglia, Department of Chemistry, University of Milan.