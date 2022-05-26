Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:06 Terremoto oggi in Perù, scossa magnitudo 7.2: avvertita in Bolivia e Cile

15:48 Tebboune contestato fuori Palazzo Chigi, lancio uova su auto presidente Algeria

15:40 Siulp Roma, Craparotta nuovo segretario generale

15:08 Ucraina, Russia: "Piano di pace Italia non è serio"

15:05 Covid Italia, Abrignani: "Troppi morti? Evitarli significa tornare a restrizioni"

14:54 Menarini, inaugura nuova sede regionale a Dubai

14:52 Bertolatti (Yves Rocher Italia): "Puntiamo a fare meglio del 2019"

14:41 Laurea honoris causa in Ingegneria civile a Pietro Salini, ad Webuild

14:40 De Mita, lo scontro tv con Renzi: "Non vede limiti alla sua arroganza" - Video

14:38 Sparatoria Texas, la polizia ha agito in ritardo?

14:37 Covid oggi in Abruzzo, 599 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 26 maggio

14:26 Pnrr, "la tutela della finanza pubblica per sviluppare il Paese": da domani a Tor Vergata

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OLON ANNOUNCES THE CREATION OF A MAJOR CENTER OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN ITALY, THAT WILL GIVE RISE TO AN INNOVATIVE GLOBAL R&D MODEL

26 maggio 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olon, Leading API supplier, announces the creation of an R&D hub at its center in Milan, home to the Group's headquarters, paving the way for further major expansion and diversification of its expertise applied to the development of APIs for the CDMO and Generics market. With a €10-million investment, the Italian Group has announced the creation of a huge area dedicated entirely to research laboratories to be used to develop API (active pharmaceutical ingredients), manufacturing processes, forming a central research hub and which, integrating with the 7 existing Olon research centers will give rise to an innovative global R&D networking model where the high-level expertise and know-how involved in specific processes, consolidated in the 11 Olon plants worldwide, will be connected, and extensively applied across the Group's entire manufacturing network. The major investment involves the construction of a vast area of laboratories, some of which will focus on furthering the development of new, highly sustainable technologies, including biocatalysis and photochemistry. It will also support significant growth in the R&D team, with up to 50 new researchers hired, bringing the total number of people assigned to research activities to around 350.

The international research and development hub, which will cover a huge area within its site in Milan, one of the largest in the Group's network and already highly strategic in terms of expertise in advanced manufacturing processes, as high containment technologies.

The new hub represents growth in terms of people, expertise and skills, with the strategic objective of boosting internal know-how. Based on integrated data systems, this know-how will enable the company to scale up products faster and to achieve highly flexible and reliable tech transfer from one site to another. It will also facilitate the development of new molecules and innovative synthesis methods and, lastly, help the company attain more competitive process safety standards, thus increasing the safety of plants, constant product quality and ensuring business continuity.

The centre will house different areas, each one dedicated to a specific field of application. The hub will include a laboratory for process safety and research into scale-up and transfer processes. It will also have an analytical R&D area, which will broaden expertise for the development of new synthesis methods and new APIs, from the early phase.

www.olonspa.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Alleanza Nazionale R&D networking ricerca automatica search hub
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus internet 2022 esteso a titolari partite Iva e Pmi
News to go
Conference League, la Roma vince la prima edizione
News to go
Ddl concorrenza, accordo raggiunto su balneari
News to go
E' morto Ciriaco De Mita
News to go
Ucraina, Kuleba: "Nato non fa nulla"
News to go
Amministrative e referendum il 12 giugno
News to go
Mafia, Lamorgese: "Non è ancora vinta"
News to go
Chelsea, governo Gb dà via libera a vendita
News to go
Strage Texas, Papa: "Basta al traffico di armi"
News to go
Ucraina, allarme grano: Kiev cerca rotte alternative
News to go
Bonus trasporti 2022, 60 euro per gli abbonamenti: ecco a chi spetta
News to go
Roma-Feyenoord, stasera la finale di Conference League
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza