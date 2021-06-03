Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 16:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:34 Ristoranti al chiuso, Galli: "Quanti vaccinati a tavola?"

16:18 Ibiza, coppia turisti cade da balcone e muore

16:08 Ristoranti, 4 persone a tavola: come cambia la regola

15:47 Scontro tra suv e scooter, due morti a Palermo

15:37 Nasce StartupItalia Alliance per guidare aziende verso trasformazione digitale

15:29 Covid, 90 farmaci per combattere il coronavirus: 13 sono in pole

15:28 Vaccino Pfizer e rare miocarditi nei giovani, c'è un "possibile legame"

15:25 Veneto e Piemonte verso zona bianca: regole, novità

15:19 Covid Valle d'Aosta oggi, 2 contagi: bollettino 3 giugno

15:14 Colao incontra Associazione Coscioni: "Da gennaio 2022 test piattaforma per sottoscrivere referendum"

15:10 Covid, nuova mappa Ecdc: una regione verde e 3 rosse

14:59 +BusXRoma, in servizio altri 60 nuovi bus fra cui 30 ibridi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Olon, Francesco Pizzocaro is the new Knight of Labor of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Industry

03 giugno 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MILAN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Francesco Pizzocaro, President of P&R Holding Group to which Olon Group belongs, has been nominated Italian Knight of Labour for chemistry and pharmaceutical industry by the President of Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella. Italian Knighthood of Labour is the highest institutional reward to value those enterprises that have produced significative results in terms of work, social commitment, innovation, internationalization. In other words, it is the recognition to doing enterprise with courage and to create employment in the interest of community.

The title is conferred by the Italian Republic President upon a proposal of the Council Order, chaired by the Minister of Economy Development. Founded in 1901, every year this title is conferred to the top twenty-five Italian entrepreneurs who gave their significant support to key industries, as agriculture, tourism, food, communication, further than chemistry and pharmaceutical sector.

About the appointment, Francesco Pizzocaro commented: "I am sincerely honoured of having received this recognition that, as Italian citizen, I have always looked at one of the most coveted honours for professional life. I sincerely thank the President of Republic, those Italian Institution who awarded me with this prestigious title, all the collaborators with whom I have worked along my professional life. It is also thanks to them that today I can experience this beautiful and important event".

Following his managerial career, Francesco Pizzocaro starts his entrepreneurial journey in 1984 with Prochimica Srl.

Olon Group is today a global leader in the development and production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Since the foundation, OLON has achieved a continuous development that drives the economic growth and global expansion. Today Olon relies on a global network of 11 plants, built up through acquisition of Italian and international manufacturing excellence that the Company have incorporated in the business model.

www.olonspa.com / info@olonspa.it

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza social commitment those enterprises doing enterprise R Holding Group to which Olon Group
Vedi anche
Tassa successione, Prodi sta con Letta
Mattarella cita De Gregori: "La storia siamo noi"
Animali, maltrattamenti e traffico di cuccioli: 40 denunce
Smantellato 'business' del sesso a Napoli, al vertice due donne
Crisanti e la cena con Galli: "Al mare, un freddo..."
Due Bitcoin (38mila euro) per non rivelare la sua attività di modella su sito erotico, la denuncia
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
Carla Fracci, feretro lascia chiesa San Marco tra applausi
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza