Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021
11:30 Governo, Autonomie: "Bene Conte ter con maggioranza europeista"

11:23 Marini (Lio Capital): "In post covid scenario economico a due velocità"

11:09 Caso Gregoretti, oggi audizione Conte: c'è anche Salvini

11:07 Covid, in 99% dei vaccinati anticorpi dopo la prima dose

10:56 Sanremo senza figuranti? Voci su Amadeus pronto a lasciare il festival

10:44 Coronavirus Toscana, oggi 620 contagi: i dati

10:42 Covid, a Wuhan parte indagine degli esperti Oms su origine virus

10:42 Raizes Teatro inaugura la campagna 'Climate Justice'

10:13 Vaccino Pfizer, ad Kerkola: "Italia avrà le sue fiale anche se fa causa"

10:05 live Crisi governo Conte, secondo giorno di consultazioni

10:03 Weekend 30-31 gennaio, pioggia e niente freddo: ecco dove

10:00 Governo, Vitali ci ripensa: "Nessun appoggio al Conte ter"

Omixon and SeqOnce Biosciences Announce an Extension to the AzureSeq-200 CE One-step RT-qPCR Assay to Detect SARS-CoV-2 N501Y Variant

28 gennaio 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Assay quickly identifies the N501Y mutation found in U.K., South Africa and Brazil lineages of SARS-CoV-2 

BUDAPEST, Hungary and PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omixon and SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc., announce today the launch of a new extension to the AzureSeq One-Step Universal RT-qPCR kit for the detection of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 N501Y variant. The AzureSeq One-Step Universal SARS-Co-V2 RT-qPCR N501Y assay uses a single-tube reaction targeting the N1 nucleocapsid gene, both alleles of S gene N501Y (A23063T), and includes RNaseP as a control. The assay uses common qPCR instruments with detection channels of FAM, HEX, Cy5, and ROX.

AzureSeq-200 CE

The recent surge in coronavirus cases in London, UK, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa were linked to more infectious new variants of SARS-CoV-2. The common feature of these variants is the N501Y mutation in the spike protein. Studies from Imperial College estimate that the new variant in the UK infects 50% more people or increases the reproduction rate by 50%. Laboratories reported higher copy numbers in samples taken from people infected with the new variant. There is an observation of higher mortality rate, but it is unknown whether it is specifically linked to the new variant.

"The AzureSeq N501Y assay provides health officials, clinical labs, and hospitals the ability to quickly identify and monitor this important SARS-CoV-2 variant," stated Joe Dunham, CSO of SeqOnce. "We decided to also target the N1 gene so the assay can be used in front-line detection, as well as identification of samples that have previously tested positive."

Several European countries have a small number of identified new variants detected and infections show a downward trend. Early monitoring of the appearance and progress of the new variants can help authorities to keep or implement the necessary non-pharmaceutical interventions.

The AzureSeq-200 CE IVD kit  is a one-step detection kit  that can be used with or without RNA extraction for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The benefit of AzureSeq-200 CE IVD includes reduced turn-around time of 90 minutes in direct mode. The new extension enables the monitoring of the progression of the 2 variants in and report it as a first line estimation to the authorities to take appropriate decisions

For further details on our AzureSeq-200 CE IVD kit or quotes do not hesitate to contact us at azureseq.support@omixon.com or call +36-70-67-27-551

About Omixon

Omixon is a global molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Budapest. Omixon is the exclusive distributor of the AzureSeq-200 CE IVD extended kit in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

About SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc.

SeqOnce Biosciences is a life science genomics company developing innovative products for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and technologies that address critical needs in the research and clinical markets. Learn more at http://seqonce.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428016/Omixon_Biocomputing.jpg

 

 

 

