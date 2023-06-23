Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

OMRON Healthcare at ESH 2023 Congress

23 giugno 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

KYOTO, Japan, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) of Kyoto, Japan, has announced the official sponsorship of the 32nd Scientific Meeting of the European Society of Hypertension (hereinafter referred to as ESH 2023) via OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., OMRON Healthcare's sales and marketing headquarters in Europe. ESH 2023 is underway from June 23 to 26, 2023, at Milano Convention Centre in Italy, and at the event, the Company is introducing its recent initiatives for realizing its "Going for ZERO" vision, zero heart attacks and strokes, both in a booth exhibition and at a satellite symposium.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202306216488-O2-oFetqFmr

Image: Exhibition booth (for illustration purposes only):https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000242/202306216488/_prw_PI3lg_1tfyS8Kd.jpg

Under the theme of "There's always room for inspiration," the Company is showcasing a collection of innovative blood pressure monitors, including Complete (TM), an upper-arm blood pressure monitor with built-in ECG technology, NightView (TM), a wrist nocturnal blood pressure monitor for measuring night-time blood pressure, and EVOLV (TM), a convenient blood pressure with an integrated cuff. Speaking at the satellite symposium will be Prof. Dr. Gianfranco Parati, Prof. Dr. Martino F. Pengo, and Prof. Dr. George S. Stergiou. They will all discuss the importance of measuring blood pressure at home while sleeping for early detection and intervention of nocturnal hypertension. In addition, the symposium will underline atrial fibrillation, a type of arrhythmia that is known to be the cause of cardiogenic embolism and will introduce the correlation between atrial fibrillation and hypertension, and the benefits of ECG recording at home for preventing cardiovascular disease before it worsens.

Blood pressure fluctuates throughout the day, and its readings at night are normally 10-20% lower than daytime readings. Among general hypertension conditions, nocturnal hypertension presents high blood pressure during night-time sleep. A study shows that the group with night-time blood pressure remaining the same as in the daytime would have a 2.56 times greater stroke mortality rate, while the stroke mortality rate of the group with blood pressure increasing at night is 3.69 times higher (*1). Another study discovered that the detection rate of atrial fibrillation is about three times higher in hypertensive patients than in non-hypertensive patients (*2). Therefore, it is essential to check the pulse and record ECG on a daily basis for preventing cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases.

Aiming for zero cerebro-cardiovascular events, the Company has been working on advancing the ways of hypertension treatment in collaboration with healthcare professionals and researchers. The Company will continue to promote academic activities globally, develop devices and services, and contribute to empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest.

Notes:(*1) Ohkubo T et al. Am J Hypertens. 1997; 10: 1201(*2) Senoo K, et al. (2022), PLoS ONE 17(6): e0269506

ESH 2023 Event Outline- Title: 32nd Scientific Meeting of the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) on "Hypertension and Cardiovascular Protection"- Date: June 23-26, 2023 (CEST)- Venue: Milano Convention Centre in Italy- Official website: https://www.eshonline.org/new-dates/

Satellite Symposium- Date & time: 11:30am - 12:30pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023 (CEST)- Venue: Red Hall 2, Milano Convention Centre- Theme: "Beyond the Daytime: Night-time Blood Pressure and Afib, Exploring Their Critical Role in Hypertension Management"- Chairs: Prof. Dr. Gianfranco Parati, Prof. Dr. George S. Stergiou

Session 1: "Why you need to include night-time BP as part of routine hypertension diagnosis protocol" by Prof. Dr. Gianfranco Parati (Honorary Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Milano-Bicocca, Italy; Chairperson, Council on Hypertension, European Society of Cardiology; President-Elect, World Hypertension League)

Session 2: "What you need to know about night-time home blood pressure measurements" by Prof. Dr. Martino F. Pengo (Italian Auxological Institute IRCCS, Department of Cardiovascular, Neural and Metabolic Sciences, San Luca Hospital, Milan, Italy)

Session 3: "Risks of uncontrolled hypertension and asymptomatic Afib" Prof. Dr. George S. Stergiou (Professor of Medicine & Hypertension, Chairman, Hypertension Center STRIDE-7, School of Medicine, Athens University, Athens,Greece)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omron-healthcare-at-esh-2023-congress-301859749.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
