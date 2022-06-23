Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 24 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

On Gautam Adani's 60th birthday, the Adani Family commits Rs 60,000 Cr to charity

23 giugno 2022 | 17.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Donation to be utilized in healthcare, education, and skill development

AHMEDABAD, India, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the year of the centenary birth anniversary of Gautam Adani's father Shri Shantilal Adani, and Gautam Adani's own 60th birthday, the Adani Family has committed a donation of Rs 60,000 crore to a range of social causes. This corpus will be administered by the Adani Foundation.

To utilize the potential of India's demographic advantage, there is an ever growing need to focus on the areas of healthcare, education, and skill development. The shortfalls in each of these areas are roadblocks for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' The Adani Foundation has gained rich experience in working with communities focused on integrated development efforts across all these areas. Addressing these challenges can significantly enhance the competence and competitiveness of the future workforce.

"In addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday and therefore the family decided to contribute Rs. 60,000 crores towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, especially in the rural regions of our nation," said Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. "At a very fundamental level, programs related to all these three areas should be seen holistically and they collectively form the drivers to build an equitable and future-ready India. Our experience in large project planning and execution and the learnings from the work done by the Adani Foundation will help us uniquely accelerate these programs. This contribution from the Adani Family intends to draw upon some of the brightest minds that have a passion to make a difference in the Adani Foundation's journey to do more towards fulfilling our 'Growth with Goodness' philosophy."

On this occasion, Mr. Azim Premji, Chairman of Azim Premji Foundation and Founder Chairman of Wipro Limited and widely recognized as one of the greatest philanthropists of our times said, "Gautam Adani and his family's commitment towards philanthropy should set an example that we can all try to live Mahatma Gandhi's principle of Trusteeship of Wealth at the peak of our business success and need not wait for our sunset years." He further added "The challenges and possibilities of our country demand that we work together as one, cutting across all divides of wealth, region, religion, caste, and more. I wish Gautam Adani and his Foundation the very best in this important national endeavor."

Over the years, the Adani Foundation has responded to society's changing needs in alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – be it sustainable livelihoods, health and nutrition, and education for all or addressing environmental concerns – with an enhanced focus on the empowerment of women, working with multiple stakeholders at the grassroots. Today, it covers 3.7 million people in 2,409 villages across 16 states in India.  

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846397/Vidhya_Mandir_Students.jpgImage: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846398/Adani_Vidhya_Mandir_Students.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716106/Adani_Group_Logo.jpg

 

articoli
in Evidenza