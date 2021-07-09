Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:00 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 32 contagi: bollettino 9 luglio

17:57 Covid oggi Lombardia, 230 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 9 luglio

17:52 Covid Gb, record contagi da gennaio: 99% casi variante Delta

17:48 Covid oggi Sardegna, 51 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 9 luglio

17:39 Vaccino covid, Iss: "Protegge tutti al 100% da malattia grave"

17:31 Covid Germania oggi, contagi aumentano per terzo giorno consecutivo

17:30 Covid oggi Italia, 1.390 contagi e 25 morti: bollettino 9 luglio

17:20 Variante Delta Italia, Brusaferro: "Cresciuta, a giugno al 27,7%"

17:05 Google, si cambia: ecco il core update di luglio, cosa succede

16:56 Covid oggi Calabria, 48 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 9 luglio

16:53 Europei, Wembley in orbita col satellite italiano CosmoSkyMed

16:52 Dl Sostegni Bis, Oricon: 'Bene fondo 100 mln per mense ora riconoscere valore nelle scuole'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

On the night of 10 to 11 July, the fragments of the art installation prototype of the world's first NFT trophy will appear on the streets of the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship host cities

09 luglio 2021 | 13.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MOSCOW, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gazprom, the official partner of the European Championship, came up with a totally new award for the best goal of Euro 2020 – a trophy in NFT format. The Trophy is the first digital award in the history of world football combining physical perception and digital technologies.

Pokras Lampas and the art installation in Saint-Petersburg, Russia

The physical prototype of the NFT football trophy was an art installation by well-known Russian calligrafuturist Pokras Lampas. On the eve of the UEFA EURO 2020 final, the night of 10 to 11 July, the footballs making up the art installation will appear on the streets of the 11 Championship host cities. The footballs will find their future owners near tourist attractions, popular leisure sites and sports facilities in Amsterdam, Baku, Budapest, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, London, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg and Seville.

On 27 June, the art installation consisting of 432 footballs at the Gazprom booth in the St Petersburg football village was disassembled into individual footballs, each in itself as unique as a modern work of art. Moreover, the physical installation will never be repeated in the format in which it was created and existed at the Gazprom booth in St Petersburg, and it will remain only in the form of an NFT token to be awarded, together with one of the balls, to the author of the best goal of the Championship.

"Our project demonstrates the multi-disciplinary approach by today's artist, starting with a public art installation based on personally inscribed elements, the project is transformed into a technological digital token, in parallel telling the audience about work through content on social media. Then it returns to the street, now in the form of the component artefacts – the same footballs with which it all began! At the same time, the possibility of part of the objet d'art coming, all of a sudden, into your possession and allowing the you to decide for yourself what to do with it next turns the spectator into a fully-pledged player in the project and links digital reality even more strongly with the material foundation of the work. Till we meet on the streets of St Petersburg, Rome, London and other European capitals!" Pokras Lampas.

Anyone who wishes may become the owner of one of the footballs. To find out where the footballs are hidden, follow the clues on the Gazprom accounts @gazpromfootball, @gazpromphotos, @gazpromNewsEn, @gazpromarena, the Gazprom Programme "Football and Friendship" @footballforfriendship, Pokras Lampas - @pokraslampas, as well as the Lakhta Centre @lakhtacenter and Zenit Football Club @zenit_spb.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560834/Pokras_Lampas_and_Gazprom_art_installation.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Sport Sport Sport ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro host cities the first world football combining best goal of
Vedi anche
News to go
L'ultimo saluto a Raffaella Carrà
Covid, variante Delta in crescita in Italia: sale l'indice Rt
News to go
Incendio in una fabbrica in Bangladesh, oltre 50 i morti
News to go
Olimpiadi, niente spettatori a Tokyo 2020 causa Covid
News to go
Traffico di rifiuti, 6 arresti: compromessa falda nel Comasco
News to go
Giustizia, Cdm approva all'unanimità la riforma Cartabia
News to go
Vaccino Covid, escluso obbligo per insegnanti
News to go
Investite e uccise a Roma, 5 anni e 4 mesi in appello per Genovese
News to go
Avellino, ordigno al Centro Impiego: 2 arresti per terrorismo
News to go
Roma, si spacciano per intermediari del Vaticano: 5 arresti
News to go
Vino senza alcol, l'ok della Ue
News to go
18enni e voto per il Senato, via libera di Palazzo Madama
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza