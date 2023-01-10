Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:05 Francia alza l'età della pensione a 64 anni: scattano le proteste

20:59 Buoni benzina per lavoratori dipendenti, max 200 euro: ok del Cdm

20:51 Maneskin, Thomas suona marcia nuziale su Instagram e fan in delirio: "Chi si sposa?"

20:50 Covid Cina oggi, "drammatico aumento attività in crematori e pompe funebri"

20:50 Nomine agenzie fiscali: Alesse a Dogane, confermati Ruffini e Dal Verme

20:43 Anarchici, imbrattato portone Consolato italiano a Barcellona: scritte per Cospito

20:22 Prezzi benzina, ok Cdm a norma su trasparenza

20:01 Germania, 17enne accoltella a morte insegnante

19:31 "Non chiamateci più Farfalle": post della capitana Nazionale ritmica

19:28 Dakar 2023, incidente in rally: morto spettatore di origine italiana

18:55 Caso Pamela, mamma ricevuta a ministero Giustizia mostra foto choc: "Verifiche sul caso"

17:51 Alfredo Cospito, il legale: "E' determinato a proseguire sciopero della fame"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ondo Launches Tokenized US Treasuries and Bonds, Targeting $100 Billion Stablecoin Market

10 gennaio 2023 | 17.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance (https://ondo.finance) today announced the launch of a tokenized fund allowing stablecoin holders globally to invest in bonds and US Treasuries. The fund seeks to close the widening gap between on-chain and off-chain yields, a potentially attractive opportunity for investors holding more than $100 billion in stablecoins, which they currently receive no yield on. 

Today, crypto investors have a relatively unattractive set of yield opportunities available to them. The most proven protocols like Compound and Aave yield about 1-2% per year. While newer uncollateralized lending protocols offer yields in the 7-10% APR range, these loans have been experiencing higher-than-expected default rates and are proving to be less transparent and more risky than many traditional bonds with comparable yields. Meanwhile, an inverted yield curve and the potential for the federal funds rate to exceed 5% make short-term Treasuries a particularly compelling asset.

"The crypto market is in desperate need of low-friction access to traditional capital markets. Large stablecoin holders, including start-ups and DAOs, are faced with a choice between having their purchasing power eroded away by inflation or taking too much risk with the current set of on-chain yield offerings," says Nathan Allman, founder and CEO of Ondo Finance. "We're delighted to bring to market high-quality, institutional-grade offerings like our tokenized US Treasuries."

The fund will process daily subscriptions and redemptions in stablecoins as well as traditional fiat, and investors will receive tokens on the Ethereum blockchain representing their ownership. These tokens will be transferable between whitelisted investor addresses, as well as any smart contract that passes a compliance review. Ondo envisions investors using smart contracts to engage in on-chain trading and lending with the fund tokens alongside traditional cryptoassets.

The fund will have three tokenized classes, each investing in a single ETF from either Blackrock or PIMCO. Ondo will manage the fund, with Clear Street serving as the prime broker and qualified custodian of the securities, Coinbase as the qualified custodian of the stablecoins, NAV Consulting as the fund admin, and Richey May as the fund auditor.

About Ondo FinanceOndo's mission is to provide institutional-grade, blockchain-enabled investment products and services. Ondo has a technology arm that develops decentralized finance technology as well as an asset management arm that creates and manages tokenized funds.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ondo-launches-tokenized-us-treasuries-and-bonds-targeting-100-billion-stablecoin-market-301718091.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza off chain yields yield on. fund bond
Vedi anche
News to go
L'estate 2022 è stata la più calda di sempre in Europa
News to go
Caso Emanuela Orlandi, parla Ali Agca
News to go
Uffizi, da marzo biglietto singolo in alta stagione a 25 euro
News to go
Ucraina, Nato: "Continuare il nostro sostegno a Kiev"
News to go
Italia-Giappone, incontro tra Meloni e primo ministro Kishida
News to go
Payback sanitario, imprese dispositivi medici in piazza a Roma
News to go
Pc gratis, chi può fare domanda all'Agenzia delle Entrate
News to go
Biden ha invitato Lula negli Usa a febbraio
News to go
'Ndrangheta, corruzione su fondi sisma a Mantova: 10 misure cautelari
Calcio, voci su Mourinho verso il Brasile: la Roma trema
News to go
Iran, Khamenei: "Rivoltosi sono traditori da combattere duramente"
News to go
La classifica delle città più maleducate d'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza