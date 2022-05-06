Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 08:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:55 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 6 maggio

11:51 Covid oggi Cina, a Shanghai "situazione sotto controllo"

11:43 Russia: "Non useremo armi nucleari in Ucraina"

11:27 Ascolti tv ieri, Don Matteo 13 con Raoul Bova sbanca l'auditel

11:26 Serie A, 36esima giornata via oggi: le partite

11:19 Usa, tre donne italiane nominate nell'American Academy of Arts and Sciences

11:16 Covid oggi Veneto, 4.464 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 6 maggio

11:11 Covid, mappa Ecdc: Italia rosso scuro, fascia maggior rischio

11:00 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Sanzioni non spezzeranno volontà popolo Russia"

10:59 Case italiane sempre più smart, indagine Altroconsumo

10:56 Morto Enzo Robutti, l'attore aveva 88 anni

10:53 Azovstal, il medico: "Qui si muore per fame e ferite, la Turchia ci aiuti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ondo Protocol to Launch Token Sale on Coinlist

06 maggio 2022 | 09.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with the Ondo Protocol's mission to democratize access to sophisticated financial services, Nami Industries, a subsidiary of Ondo Finance, is launching its first ONDO token sale on Coinlist. Registrations are open until May 9 at 12:00 UTC. The official sale, open to residents of select jurisdictions only, begins on May 12, 17:00 UTC.

The ONDO token will serve as the underlying governance token for the related Ondo DAO, which will constitute the decentralized control and incentive system to enable those who bring value to the Ondo Protocol and its users to become stewards of the protocol. Initially, the DAO itself will be the main provider of Ondo's investment banking services, but over time can allow others, including other DAOs, to create products on the platform. The DAO can also distribute incentives in the form of ONDO tokens to reward those creators.

The sale begins on May 12, 17:00 UTC has one public option:

The launch of this token represents a big step in the process of handing over control of the Ondo Protocol to its users. The protocol has clearly demonstrated an unmet need within the DeFi space, establishing itself as a pioneer in the Liquidity-as-a-Service space. With its rapid organic growth despite any incentive programs, and live partnerships with 10+ DAOs (including Terra, Frax, and Fei), the protocol is now ready to let its users participate in its governance and administration.

For more details on the Coinlist sale, please visit this page.

About the Ondo Protocol

The Ondo Protocol is the world's first decentralized investment bank. Like a traditional investment bank, Ondo aims to be a hub matching those who have capital with those who need it through the creation of customized financial products (e.g. equities, bonds, structured products, derivatives, etc.) that organizations can offer to investors to raise money. Historically, this work has often been highly manual, expensive, and reliant on intermediaries. Decentralized finance (DeFi), however, presents novel infrastructure and financial primitives to enable investment banking activities that are automated, composable, and accessible to everyone. Ondo's focus is to build software that finds attractive investments across the traditional and DeFi landscape, repackages these assets into easily understood risk/reward offerings, and then matches and offers these assets to both institutional and retail investors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
launching its first ONDO token token to Launch token Isole Vergini Britanniche
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "223 bimbi uccisi da inizio guerra"
News to go
Console con software pirata, 1000 sequestri
News to go
Forestazione delle città italiane, pubblicato studio
News to go
Ucraina-Usa, le rivelazioni del New York Times
News to go
Mascherine obbligatorie, le regole in Campania
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni per il weekend
News to go
Colombia, boss della droga estradato negli Usa
News to go
Green Pass, ok da Parlamento Ue proroga fino 2023
News to go
Ilva, da Corte europea 4 condanne per l'Italia
News to go
Password Day, la classifica di quelle più usate
News to go
Reggina, ai domiciliari presidente Gallo
News to go
Covid, report Gimbe: in calo contagi e morti in ultimi 7 giorni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza