Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:57 Vaccino Covid, Palù: "Obbligatorio per Pa e forze dell'ordine"

08:51 Pioggia, freddo e neve: primo assaggio di inverno, meteo settimana

08:46 Covid oggi Austria, scatta lockdown totale

07:54 Migranti, notte di sbarchi a Lampedusa

07:13 Usa, Suv piomba su parata di Natale: almeno 5 morti e oltre 40 feriti

00:11 Super green pass vaccinati, regole e durata: confronto governo-regioni

00:09 Terza dose vaccino covid, over 40: via da oggi 22 novembre

23:02 Lione-Marsiglia sospesa, bottiglia colpisce Payet - Video

22:58 Rimini, 74enne accoltellato a morte alla fermata del bus

22:53 Genoa-Roma 0-2, doppietta del baby Afena e Mourinho sorride

22:47 Selvaggia Lucarelli aggredita da no vax, la solidarietà di Salvini

21:28 Tim, Mef su offerta Kkr: "Interesse notizia positiva per Paese"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

One Of The World's Largest Investment Management Firms Signs Major Contract With Darktrace

22 novembre 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that one of the world's largest investment management firms, based in the US, has signed a contract with Darktrace with the potential to deliver well in excess of $1million in revenue over several years.

This latest customer win follows hot on the heels of a multi-million-dollar upsell with another major US investment management company. Both companies have adopted a broad suite of solutions across Darktrace's detect, respond and investigate product families, including cloud, SaaS, email and network.  

"The financial services sector remains Darktrace's most significant industry sector, and we are delighted to welcome another major firm to our growing customer community, as we continue to redefine enterprise security with Self-Learning AI," commented Darktrace's CEO, Poppy Gustafsson OBE.

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects close to 6,000 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. The company's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has 1,600 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's "Most Influential Companies" for 2021.

Media contacts:

Bryce TomRubenstein (USA) +1-917-733-9494 darktrace@rubenstein.com

Nikhol HuiBrands2Life (UK) +44 (0)7908 714331 darktrace@brands2life.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
management firms over several years management Firms Signs major Contract investimento
Vedi anche
Selvaggia Lucarelli aggredita da no vax: "Ecco cos'è successo" - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, il piano contro la quarta ondata
News to go
Il Papa ai giovani: "Siate capaci di sognare"
News to go
Israele, attacco alla Spianata delle Moschee: un morto
Ballando con le stelle, la risposta di Morgan dopo l'esibizione - Video
News to go
'Cava e cerca del tartufo', via libera per candidatura a patrimonio Unesco
News to go
Peng Shuai, spuntano nuove foto della tennista cinese
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, Iss: 25% contagi è in under 20
News to go
Sicilia, consegnate alle scuole 100 piantine dell'Albero Falcone
Frode e uso illecito carte di credito, polizia sgomina gruppo criminale
News to go
Caso Peng Shuai, continua il mistero della tennista scomparsa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza