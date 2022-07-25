Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:42 Elezioni 2022, Versace lascia Forza Italia: "Ha tradito miei valori"

15:35 Presunto attacco hacker ad Agenzia Entrate, verifiche in corso

15:31 Vittoria Assicurazioni nuovo sponsor Federugby

15:17 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.316 contagi e 16 morti. A Roma 1.323 casi

15:13 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 1.091 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 25 luglio

15:10 Pnrr, Bettoni (Inail): "Adesione a Piano nazionale della lotta al sommerso"

14:41 Porti, in I semestre decolla traffico Roma e Lazio

14:36 Covid oggi Calabria, 1.391 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 25 luglio

14:27 Ismea: "In Europa prezzi carne bovina elevati per scarsa disponibilità"

14:23 Salvini e Letta divisi anche sul look: camicie, calzoncini e cravatte

14:22 Omicidio a Cadorago, donna di 33 anni uccisa a coltellate

14:20 Covid oggi Sardegna, 675 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 25 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF PREFERE RESINS

25 luglio 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of Prefere Resins Group ("Prefere" or the "Company") from Silverfleet Capital.

Prefere is a pan-European leader of adhesive resins and formulations used in engineered wood and insulation products, industrial applications, and other specialty materials. Prefere is also a frontrunner in the conversion to bio-based sustainable resin technologies. Headquartered in Erkner, Germany, the Company employs over 600 people globally at a number of manufacturing, sales and research and development facilities.

"Prefere's dedication to product innovation and commitment to its customers underscore its position as a market leader across the adhesive resins industry," said Michael T. Koike, Partner at One Rock. "We are excited to continue to partner with management as we work to advance and promote the Company's sustainability initiatives in an effort to further maximize its potential."  

Elmar Boeke, Chief Executive of Prefere, added, "We look forward to our continued partnership with One Rock. Leveraging One Rock's industry and operational experience to expand Prefere's portfolio of high-quality products will enable us to continue to provide differentiated value for our customers."

Latham & Watkins, LLP acted as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACTHallie ErlichProsek Partnerspro-onerock@prosek.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
acquisition of Prefere Resins Group LLC limited liability company One Rock
Vedi anche
News to go
Scoperta frode nel settore delle accise per circa 600mila euro
News to go
Lufthansa, 27 luglio sciopero del personale di terra
News to go
Incendio a Cinigiano, evacuato il paese
News to go
Los Angeles, sparatoria in un parco: 2 morti e 5 feriti
News to go
Boom dei prestiti per andare in vacanza
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, Oms: "Emergenza sanitaria globale"
News to go
Un registro per bloccare le telefonate pubblicitarie
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca: "A Odessa distrutta nave da guerra ucraina e missili forniti Usa"
News to go
Elezioni politiche 2022, partiti al lavoro per la campagna elettorale
News to go
Papa: "Pellegrinaggio in Canada contribuisca a riconciliazione"
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Assoturismo: "A rischio 1,2 milioni di passeggeri"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza