Venerdì 24 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:28
comunicato stampa

Ontario Cannabis Stores to Sell 3 New Products from THC BioMed

24 settembre 2021 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company" is pleased to announced that 3 new THC BioMed products are to be listed and sold through the Ontario Cannabis Stores: Dragon's Lettuce dried cannabis, THC Kiss Cannabis Biscuits (Cocoa) and THC Kiss Cannabis Biscuits (Cinnamon.)

Dragon's Lettuce

We are pleased to introduce Dragon's Lettuce into Ontario. It's our most potent sativa landrace strain. It is cultivated indoors in small batches at our facility in British Columbia. Dragon's Lettuce has a minimum THC potency of 20%.

THC Kiss Cannabis Biscuits – Cocoa and Cinnamon

We are also excited to begin selling our latest offering, THC Kiss Cannabis Biscuits, in Ontario. These edibles come in two delicious flavours: Cocoa and Cinnamon.

THC Kiss Biscuits are infused with 10 mg of THC KISS extract, a fast-acting, full-spectrum proprietary cannabis extract invented by THC BioMed. For more information, please see the website thckiss.buzz.

All of our products are developed, grown, produced, infused and shipped from our state-of-the-art, fully integrated facility, in Beautiful British Columbia.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. It aims to be a leader in the beverage and edible space.

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services in the medical and recreational cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Information:This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed.  Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements using words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

CONTACT : President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

 

