Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Alimenti, Ghisleri: "L'Italia è un paese che ama le bevande analcoliche, esiste un legame con ricordi e feste"

17:02 Imprese, Dabiankov (Assobibe): "Consumatore finale è protetto da mesi, speriamo in aiuti Governo"

17:02 Mes, cosa sta succedendo in Parlamento sulla ratifica

16:59 Palermo, donna muore dopo 4 ore di attesa in barella sotto casa: aperta inchiesta

16:58 Assobibe, Pierini: "Sugar Tax e packaging, settore bibite analcoliche sta affrontando diverse difficoltà"

16:55 Clochard ucciso a Pomigliano d'Arco, fermati due 16enni

16:39 Macchi (Accenture): "Aumentare uso del digitale nel settore pubblico e nelle pmi"

16:35 Auto, Vavassori (Anfia): "Automotive elemento importante per futuro e sviluppo Europa"

16:34 Auto, Scudieri (Anfia): "Filiera industria settore strategico, da governo cresciuta attenzione"

16:19 Vela d'epoca, le signore del mare a Venezia per il Trofeo Principato di Monaco

16:10 Roma, ufficiale Evan Ndicka: contratto fino al 2028

15:41 Ucraina, Putin minaccia: "Presto dispiegheremo nuovi missili Sarmat"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OPEC Fund Development Forum concludes with commitments to progress sustainable development

21 giugno 2023 | 16.41
LETTURA: 3 minuti

VIENNA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second OPEC Fund Development Forum in Vienna concluded with solid outcomes and financing commitments from development partners who came together to promote responses to global challenges such as availability of financing, food security and climate change. 

 

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Alkhalifa said: "In its second year the OPEC Fund Development Forum again provided a platform for increased collaboration and decisive action from our partners. We have demonstrated that we are ambitious and that we deliver. We remain firmly committed to addressing pressing global issues and to extending our resources in support of sustainable development."

Signings and announcements during the Development Forum included:

signed a US$20 million loan agreement withsigned an agreementsigned a cooperation agreementsigned a co-financing agreementDevelopment Effectiveness ReportAnnual Report

Addressing global development challenges under the over-arching theme "Driving Resilience & Equity", the Development Forum brought together government leaders, ministers from OPEC Fund member and partner countries, heads of the Arab Coordination Group institutions, senior officials of multilateral development banks and international organizations as well as private sector representatives. The event included panels on topics such as "Towards a Transformative Development Model", "Regional Collaboration as a Catalyst for Scalable Solutions" and "Implementing Policies and Partnerships that Prioritize People and Planet". It also featured spotlight sessions on climate change and food security, providing a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities in critical areas and highlighting the need for innovative solutions and collaborative action.

About the OPEC Fund

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively. The organization works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international development community to stimulate economic growth and social progress in low- and middle-income countries around the world. The OPEC Fund was established in 1976 with a distinct purpose: to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people. Our work is people-centered, focusing on financing projects that meet essential needs, such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (particularly relating to MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, healthcare and education. To date, the OPEC Fund has committed more than US$24 billion to development projects in over 125 countries with an estimated total project cost of US$190 billion. The OPEC Fund is rated AA+/Outlook Stable by Fitch and AA, Outlook Positive by S&P. Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all.

CONTACT: Basak PamirT+43151564174B.Pamir@opecfund.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107698/OPEC_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107699/OPEC_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107700/OPEC_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107703/OPEC_4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107704/OPEC_5.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107705/OPEC_6.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899865/OPEC_Fund_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/opec-fund-development-forum-concludes-with-commitments-to-progress-sustainable-development-301856931.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza food security second OPEC Vienna OPEC
Vedi anche
News to go
Maturità 2023 al via con la prova di italiano
News to go
Pensioni minime, aumento in arrivo a luglio
News to go
Pescara, tangenti e droga in Comune: sospesi 2 funzionari
News to go
Busan, Riad e Roma: la corsa a tre per Expo 2030
News to go
Bologna, Gdf in campo contro affitti in nero
News to go
Caldo, giovedì allerta arancione in 13 città
News to go
Rc auto, assicurazione sempre più cara
News to go
Maturità 2023, i numeri
Figli di due mamme, Mussolini contro procura Padova: "Colpisce i bambini" - Video
Ucraina-Russia, la guerra in diretta: il video dello scontro in trincea
Ucraina, Budanov in video. Wagner: "E' un ologramma, capo intelligence è morto"
News to go
Sottomarino scomparso per visitare Titanic, biglietto costa 250mila dollari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza