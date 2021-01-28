Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:23 Marini (Lio Capital): "In post covid scenario economico a due velocità"

11:09 Caso Gregoretti, oggi audizione Conte: c'è anche Salvini

11:07 Covid, in 99% dei vaccinati anticorpi dopo la prima dose

10:56 Sanremo senza figuranti? Voci su Amadeus pronto a lasciare il festival

10:44 Coronavirus Toscana, oggi 620 contagi: i dati

10:42 Covid, a Wuhan parte indagine degli esperti Oms su origine virus

10:42 Raizes Teatro inaugura la campagna 'Climate Justice'

10:13 Vaccino Pfizer, ad Kerkola: "Italia avrà le sue fiale anche se fa causa"

10:05 live Crisi governo Conte, secondo giorno di consultazioni

10:03 Weekend 30-31 gennaio, pioggia e niente freddo: ecco dove

10:00 Governo, Vitali ci ripensa: "Nessun appoggio al Conte ter"

09:56 Zampa: "Conte punto equilibrio, se spostiamo carte il castello cade"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Dimissioni Conte crisi governo Consultazioni Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Open World Mobile RPG Blade & Soul Revolution Opens Pre-registration ahead of Global Launch

28 gennaio 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

All-New Features Coming to Game's Global Version at Launch

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After success in major markets including Korea and other Asian countries, Netmarble's latest open world RPG Blade & Soul Revolution has officially opened pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play for all players ahead of the game's upcoming global launch. 

Open World Mobile RPG Blade & Soul Revolution Opens Pre-registration ahead of Global Launch

Starting today, players that pre-register to download the game at launch will receive 1,000 Black Crystals (Blade & Soul Revolution's premium currency) and one premium pet- Lumi for Android users and Sparkie for iPhone users. At launch, global players can look forward to five starting professions including the Summoner, and streamlined mechanics from the game's Asian version that enable easier casual gameplay. 

The pre-registration website has also been updated with details on the game's story, professions, and in-game content like raids, dungeons, PvP, and faction wars. All new videos showcasing Blade & Soul Revolution's story, raids, arenas, and faction wars have also been uploaded to the official YouTube channel for players to enjoy.

Blade & Soul Revolution is an Open World Mobile RPG that translates breathtaking cinematic stories of revenge based on the PC online game of Blade & Soul. The game stays true to its PC roots with a high level of full 3D graphics and large-scale content that has been revamped to perform flawlessly on mobile devices. It displays eastern-fantasy world with stunning full 3D graphics backed by the Unreal Engine 4, offering massive real-time faction battle and incomparable hands-on action experience.

Blade & Soul Revolution pre-registration will be available in 138 countries on Google Play and 143 countries on Apple's App Store. It will launch in 2021 as a free digital download (with in-app purchases) on both platforms. For more information, please visit the official website and follow Blade & Soul Revolution on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution and MARVEL Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam, and a major shareholder of Jam City and Big Hit Entertainment, Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426861/BSR_Press_Release_Image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228089/Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
RPG Blade Soul Revolution Opens Pre registration ahead world mobile Game's Global Version
Vedi anche
Patuelli: “L’Europa ha fatto un passo in avanti”
Sabatini: “Automatismi regole accelerano stato di crisi imprese”
Governo, Fico al Quirinale: "Al lavoro per bene Paese"
Patuelli: “Misure a sostegno di famiglie e imprese vanno prolungate”
Patuelli: “Devono riprendere gli investimenti pubblici”
Vaccino covid, Palù: "Quello italiano arriva a settembre"
Giorno della Memoria
Shoah, il ricordo di Michelangelo Onigi: sopravvissuto a Buchenwald
Covid, Ilaria Capua: "No vax sono risorsa, ecco perché"
'Speravo de morì prima', seconda clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
Luciana Littizzetto in versione Lady Gaga
Sileri: "Vaccino per over 80 slitta di 4 settimane"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza