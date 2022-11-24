Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Novembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Openbravo announces its acquisition by leading French group DL Software

24 novembre 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo, the Spanish vendor of a unified commerce platform for agile and innovative commerce, has announced today that it is joining DL Software, a leading France-based group of vertical software providers which is on an ambitious path to internationalize its business footprint.

Founded in 2003, DL Software comprises 23 companies organized into four Business Units (Retail, Real Estate, Health and Construction) and brings together more than 1,500 employees in 6 countries (France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Israel).

DL Software has benefited since 2021 from the expertise and support of TA Associates, majority shareholder of the Group and leader in growth private equity, and has passed the milestone of 200 million euros in turnover. In 2023, the Group will pursue its pan-European growth strategy and intends to position itself as an international specialist in multi-sector vertical software.

Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo, says, "We are extremely excited to become part of a larger company ready to help us accelerate on our growth strategy. DL Software has an excellent reputation, and this acquisition represents an important recognition of our solutions, the team, and our achievements to date. DL Software has demonstrated an excellent track record in adding security, stability and resources to fuel growth and innovation for the businesses they acquire. This will help us take our business to the next level and that will benefit our existing and future employees, customers, and partners."

"I would also like to thank in the name of all our employees to our previous shareholders Amadeus Capital, Adara Ventures and SODENA, for their fantastic support and guidance over the past years," adds de Vries.

Jacques Ollivier, President of DL Software, says, "We have been following Openbravo for some years and are impressed by its growth trajectory and the speed with which they have become a reference player in the retail software market. From the very first conversations we noted a great cultural and business fit with Marco and the team, which we confirmed during the customary analysis phase. We are convinced that Openbravo is a great addition to our portfolio of vertical market specialist solutions, and will help us not only to strengthen our presence in the retail space but alsoto accelerate our international expansion, with Openbravo already having customers today with presence in more than 50 countries."

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the software platform of choice for brands and retailers looking to accelerate their unified commerce strategy and increase the agility of their operations. It is a fully modular platform that integrates the online and offline channels and provides intelligent order management, a single, real-time view of customers and inventory, and a complete store solution to deliver more personalized and convenient experiences. It is an all-in-one cloud-based solution.

International clients such as BUT, Decathlon, Flunch, Norauto, Sharaf DG, Toys 'R' Us Iberia and Zôdio, with presence in over 50 countries, prefer Openbravo, which is today used by more than 10,000 back office users and in more than 40,000 customer touchpoints, such as point of sale and self-service terminals, kiosks and others.

www.openbravo.com

About DL Software

Founded in 2003, DL Software is a specialized vertical software vendor. The group comprises 23 verticalized solutions divided into four main divisions (Retail, Real Estate, Health, Construction). Since 2021, DL Software has been supported by the TA Associates fund, a leading player in private equity, particularly active in technology investments.

www.dlsoftware.fr

Contact:

Xavier PlacesMarketing Director+34 607 676 568xavier.places@openbravo.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954858/OB_and_DL.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openbravo-announces-its-acquisition-by-leading-french-group-dl-software-301686708.html

